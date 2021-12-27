Washington 14-56 Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott throws four touchdowns in comprehensive Cowboys win
Victory for Dallas (11-4) keeps them currently as the No 2 seed in the NFC, while Washington (6-9) are now on the brink of elimination from playoff contention after a third-straight defeat and a second to their divisional rivals in the space of 15 days
Dak Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys put up a massive 56 points on the Washington Football team in a 56-14 victory on Sunday Night Football.
Story of the Game
As well as Prescott's efforts, Ezekiel Elliott accounted for two TDs - one rushing, one receiving on a run - and DeMarcus Lawrence tipped and picked a Taylor Heinicke pass and returned it 40 yards for a second-quarter score as Dallas racked up 48 points in the first half alone.
After clinching the division title earlier in the day, there was no letup in the Cowboys as they scored touchdowns on five-straight possessions in the first half. Those scores, combined with Lawrence's pick-six gave Dallas a 42-7 lead at the break, tying a team record for the most points scored in a half.
In the third quarter, the Cowboys increased their lead as Corey Clement blocked a punt and Chauncey Golston gathered the ball in the endzone. Then, in the fourth, backup quarterback Cooper Rush added a 9-yard TD pass to Malik Turner as Prescott rested on the sideline.
The Cowboys finished with 497 yards - 389 of those coming in the first half - and that off the back of their defense surrendering 519 yards in a 27-17 loss in Philadelphia to the Eagles. The frustration boiled over on their sideline as Pro Bowl tackle threw a punch at fellow lineman Daron Payne.
Stats Leaders
Washington
- Passing: Taylor Heinicke, 7/22, 121 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs
- Rushing: Jaret Patterson, nine carries, 33 yards
- Antonio Gibson, six carries, 29 yards
- Receiving: Dyami Brown, two catches, 53 yards
Cowboys
- Passing: Dak Prescott, 28/39, 330 yards, 4 TDs
- Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott, nine carries, 37 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: Amari Cooper, seven catches, 85 yards, 1 TD
Scoring Summary
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Washington 0-7 Cowboys
|Dak Prescott five-yard TD pass to Ezekiel Elliott (extra point)
|Washington 0-14 Cowboys
|Dak Prescott nine-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz (extra point)
|Washington 0-21 Cowboys
|DeMarcus Lawrence 40-yard interception return for a TD (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Washington 7-21 Cowboys
|Taylor Heinicke eight-yard TD pass to Antonio Gibson (extra point)
|Washington 7-28 Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott 11-yard TD run (extra point)
|Washington 7-35 Cowboys
|Dak Prescott one-yard TD pass to Terence Steele (extra point)
|Washington 7-42 Cowboys
|Dak Prescott 13-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper (extra point)
|THIRD QUARTER
|Washington 7-49 Cowboys
|Blocked punt recovery by Chauncey Golston for a TD (extra point)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Washington 7-56 Cowboys
|Cooper Rush nine-yard TD pass to Malik Turner (extra point)
|Washington 14-56 Cowboys
|John Bates fumbled recovery in the endzone for a TD (extra point)
What's Next?
The Cowboys (11-4) are next in action at home against the out-of-form Arizona Cardinals (10-5), who have lost their last three-straight games.
As for Washington (6-9), their season is on the line when they travel to Philadelphia to face another NFC East opponent in the Eagles (8-7), who currently occupy the seventh and final last Wild Card spot in the conference.
