Washington 14-56 Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott throws four touchdowns in comprehensive Cowboys win

Dak Prescott celebrates a huge win for the Dallas Cowboys over their NFC East divisional rivals

Dak Prescott threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys put up a massive 56 points on the Washington Football team in a 56-14 victory on Sunday Night Football.

Story of the Game

As well as Prescott's efforts, Ezekiel Elliott accounted for two TDs - one rushing, one receiving on a run - and DeMarcus Lawrence tipped and picked a Taylor Heinicke pass and returned it 40 yards for a second-quarter score as Dallas racked up 48 points in the first half alone.

The win for Dallas (11-4) keeps them currently as the No 2 seed in the NFC, while Washington (6-9) are now on the brink of elimination from playoff contention after a third-straight defeat and a second to their divisional rivals in the space of 15 days.

After clinching the division title earlier in the day, there was no letup in the Cowboys as they scored touchdowns on five-straight possessions in the first half. Those scores, combined with Lawrence's pick-six gave Dallas a 42-7 lead at the break, tying a team record for the most points scored in a half.

In the third quarter, the Cowboys increased their lead as Corey Clement blocked a punt and Chauncey Golston gathered the ball in the endzone. Then, in the fourth, backup quarterback Cooper Rush added a 9-yard TD pass to Malik Turner as Prescott rested on the sideline.

The Cowboys finished with 497 yards - 389 of those coming in the first half - and that off the back of their defense surrendering 519 yards in a 27-17 loss in Philadelphia to the Eagles. The frustration boiled over on their sideline as Pro Bowl tackle threw a punch at fellow lineman Daron Payne.

Stats Leaders

Washington

Passing: Taylor Heinicke, 7/22, 121 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing: Jaret Patterson, nine carries, 33 yards

Antonio Gibson, six carries, 29 yards

Receiving: Dyami Brown, two catches, 53 yards

Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 28/39, 330 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Ezekiel Elliott, nine carries, 37 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Amari Cooper, seven catches, 85 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Washington 0-7 Cowboys Dak Prescott five-yard TD pass to Ezekiel Elliott (extra point) Washington 0-14 Cowboys Dak Prescott nine-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz (extra point) Washington 0-21 Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence 40-yard interception return for a TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Washington 7-21 Cowboys Taylor Heinicke eight-yard TD pass to Antonio Gibson (extra point) Washington 7-28 Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott 11-yard TD run (extra point) Washington 7-35 Cowboys Dak Prescott one-yard TD pass to Terence Steele (extra point) Washington 7-42 Cowboys Dak Prescott 13-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Washington 7-49 Cowboys Blocked punt recovery by Chauncey Golston for a TD (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Washington 7-56 Cowboys Cooper Rush nine-yard TD pass to Malik Turner (extra point) Washington 14-56 Cowboys John Bates fumbled recovery in the endzone for a TD (extra point)

What's Next?

The Cowboys (11-4) are next in action at home against the out-of-form Arizona Cardinals (10-5), who have lost their last three-straight games.

As for Washington (6-9), their season is on the line when they travel to Philadelphia to face another NFC East opponent in the Eagles (8-7), who currently occupy the seventh and final last Wild Card spot in the conference.

