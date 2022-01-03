Minnesota Vikings 10-37 Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers stars as Packers clinch NFC No 1 seed and eliminate Vikings

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Week 17 clash between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers Highlights of the Week 17 clash between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers cruised to a 37-10 thrashing of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night to both clinch the No 1 seed in the NFC - securing home-field advantage through the playoffs and a first-round bye - and knock the Vikings out of contention.

Story of the Game

Aaron Rodgers completed 29 of 38 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, Davante Adams caught 11 balls for 136 yards and a TD, while AJ Dillon added two second-half rushing scores to seal the rout.

Sean Mannion, deputising for Kirk Cousins - out with Covid - at quarterback for the Vikings, completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. But Minnesota were never truly in the contest as Green Bay built a 20-0 lead before the Vikings finally scored from a field goal just before the half.

The Packers (13-3), who hold the league's best record, have ensured the road to Super Bowl LVI runs through Green Bay in the NFC, while the Vikings (7-9) who had to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, are now officially eliminated from contention.

Stats Leaders

Vikings

Passing: Sean Mannion, 22/36, 189 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Dalvin Cook, nine carries, 13 yards

Receiving: Justin Jefferson, six catches, 58 yards

K.J. Osborn, three catches, 50 yards, 1 TD

Packers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 29/38, 288 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Aaron Jones, eight carries, 76 yards

A.J. Dillon, 14 carries, 63 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Davante Adams, 11 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD

Allen Lazard, six catches, 72 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Vikings 0-3 Packers Mason Crosby 35-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Vikings 0-6 Packers Mason Crosby 36-yard field goal Vikings 0-13 Packers Aaron Rodgers 20-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard (extra point) Vikings 0-20 Packers Aaron Rodgers 11-yard TD pass to Davante Adams (extra point) Vikings 3-20 Packers Greg Joseph 51-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Vikings 3-27 Packers A.J. Dillon four-yard TD run (extra point) Vikings 3-30 Packers Mason Crosby 37-yard field goal Vikings 10-30 Packers Sean Mannion 14-yard TD pass to K.J. Osborn (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Vikings 10-37 Packers A.J. Dillon seven-yard TD run (extra point)

Key Moments

Mason Crosby opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal on Green Bay's opening series. Both teams then turned the ball over on downs when going for it on fourth-and-short - the Packers' try coming inside the redzone, with Rodgers' pass to Adams falling incomplete.

It would take till early in the second quarter for Green Bay to add to their lead, Crosby successful with another kick, before Rodgers took over and tossed touchdown passes to Allen Lazard and Adams to cap the team's next two possessions.

Minnesota at least prevented a shutout as Greg Joseph fired through a 51-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. But the Packers stretched out ahead further early in the second, with Dillon running in his first of two scores from the four-yard line to make it 27-3.

That became 30-3 as Crosby kicked his third FG of the game, before Mannion tossed his first career NFL touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to KJ Osborn to end the third quarter.

There would be no great, dramatic comeback for the ages though, as Dillon then capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive that chewed up over six minutes of the clock with a seven-yard touchdown to cap a comprehensive win.

What's Next?

The Packers (13-3) get the opportunity to perhaps rest some players ahead of the playoffs as they end their regular season with a trip to the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) next Sunday. The Vikings (7-9), meanwhile, end their campaign by hosting the Chicago Bears (6-10).

