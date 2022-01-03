Antonio Brown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians denies wide receiver's walk-off followed injury dispute

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown leaves the field after taking off his jersey and throwing it into the stands Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown leaves the field after taking off his jersey and throwing it into the stands

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says he has no idea what caused wide receiver Antonio Brown to make an abrupt exit during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

NFL Network reported on Monday that Brown refused to re-enter Tampa Bay's 28-24 win over New York because he felt he was not healthy enough to play. Brown removed his jersey and shoulder pads and eventually ran shirtless off the field.

Arians told Fox Sports after the game that Brown refused his request to re-enter the game in the second half. The Tampa Bay head coach added that Brown was "no longer a Buc", while the 33-year-old did not fly home with the team.

Asked again on Monday about what had caused the incident, Arians said: "You'd have to ask him, brother. I don't have a clue."

Brown had been nursing an ankle injury and did not practice on Thursday and Friday, but Arians said the team had no objection to how the wideout had handled his rehabilitation throughout the week.

"No. None whatsoever, he was cleared last week, played good. Cleared to play this week," Arians said.

Arians did not discuss his conversation on the side-line with Brown, however he did share with reporters that he cares for the wide receiver.

"It was very hard," Arians said. "I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It's very hard. Because I do care about him."

MetLife Stadium security told ESPN that initially they thought Brown was a fan who had jumped on the field.

The Athletic reported that Brown had tweaked his ankle in practice earlier last week and was a game-time decision on Sunday.

Brown had just returned on December 26, having been out since mid-October with the ankle injury and a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his Covid-19 vaccination status.

Brown had 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons with the Bucs. He had three catches for 26 yards before departing Sunday's game.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection took to Instagram after the game to thank the Buccaneers for the opportunity and also released a rap song.

Reacting to Brown's dramatic exit, Sky Sports NFL's Neil Reynolds said in the studio: "I've covered this sport for enough years and never seen anything like that. Incredible.

"Six days ago, he [Brown] told the media, 'you guys are all about drama, I'm all about football', but you might want to flip that round.

"Tom Brady must be furious. He has gone to bat for Brown, he's had him live in his house. The public nature of this is going to embarrass Brady, Bruce Arians and the entire Bucs organisation."

