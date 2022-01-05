NFL Week 17 Stats: Cooper Kupp and T.J. Watt closing in on record years in receiving and sacks

Cooper Kupp has a chance to break the NFL's single-season receiving record if he has 136 yards or more in their final game of the season

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

Cooper Kupp had 95 receiving yards against the Baltimore Ravens to increase his total to 1,829 for the season, breaking Isaacs Bruce's single-season franchise record of 1,781 for the Rams, set in 1995. Kupp is the fifth player in NFL history with at least 1,800 receiving yards in a season and needs 136 more in Week 18 to pass Calvin Johnson's total of 1,964 in 2012 for the most in a season in NFL history.

Watch the best bits from wide receiver Cooper Kupp's record-breaking evening as he broke the Rams' single-season receptions record.

Despite losing to the Buffalo Bills, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons became just the second rookie tight end to have at least a 1,000 yards receiving in a season. The only other player was Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears, way back in 1961. Next week the Bills will try to become the first AFC East team other than the Patriots to repeat as division champs since the 1990-1991 Bills.

Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise single-season sack record with his 18th for the Chicago Bears as they defeated the New York Giants 29-3. Quinn broke Dent's mark of 17.5 set in 1984 when he tackled Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter.

Highlights of the Week 17 clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC North division title with their thrilling 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. They are the seventh team in NFL history to win their division after finishing in last place for at least three consecutive years. The 1981 Bengals team won the AFC Central after finishing last in each of the three previous seasons, and also reached the franchise's first Super Bowl. The Chiefs also lost their sixth successive game in Cincinnati, with their last win there back in 1984!

Most passing yards in back-to-back games in NFL history Team Season Yards Dak Prescott Cowboys 2020 974 Joe Burrow Bengals 2021 971 Phil Simms Giants 1985 945 Tom Brady Patriots 2011 940

Joe Burrow became the first player in NFL history to have more than 400 passing yards, at least four touchdown passes and no interceptions in successive games. His total of 971 passing yards in successive games in the second-most in NFL history.

Watch every catch made by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase from his 266-yard game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 of the 2021 season.

Ja'Marr Chase had 11 receptions for 266 yards for the Bengals, the most by a rookie in a single game in NFL history. Chase has a total of 1,429 receiving yards this season, only behind Bill Groman's 1,473 yards in 1960 among all-time rookies.

Most single-game receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history Player Team Opposition Year Yards Ja'Marr Chase Bengals Chiefs 2021 266 Jerry Butler Bills Jets 1979 255 Jerry Rice 49ers Rams 1985 241 Justin Blackmon Jaguars Texans 2012 236 Eddie Kennison Rams Falcons 1996 226

The Indianapolis Colts may have lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, but Jonathan Taylor set a new single-season Colts rushing record by passing Edgerrin James' total of 1,709 set in 2000. His 20 touchdowns from scrimmage have also set a new franchise record, surpassing Lenny Moore's total of 19 from 1964.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivers a game-winning 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cyril Grayson against the New York Jets.

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comeback victory over the New York Jets by leading his 53rd career game-winning drive, putting him just one behind all-time leader Peyton Manning.

Most game-winning drives in NFL history Quarterback No of drives Peyton Manning 54 Tom Brady 53 Drew Brees 53 Ben Roethlisberger 52

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Miami Dolphins and clinched back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1960-1962 Houston Oilers won three-straight AFL East titles. Those three years were the first three seasons of the franchise's history.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's 45-yard touchdown bomb breaks the Bolts' single-season TD record.

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos and Justin Herbert threw his 35th touchdown pass of the season, passing Philip Rivers (34 in 2008) for the Chargers single-season record.

Highlights of the Week 17 clash between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers.

By defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers became the first team in NFL history to win at least 13 games in three successive seasons. Aaron Rodgers has started for the number one seed in the conference three times, with only Joe Montana having done so more often - five occasions. Rodgers also now has 12 games with multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions this season, the most in a single season in NFL history.

TJ Watt sacks Baker Mayfield for the fourth time, his most in a game, taking him one away from tying the single-season record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan.

The Pittsburgh Steelers sacked Baker Mayfield nine times in their Monday Night Football victory, of which T.J. Watt had four, giving him a total of 21.5 sacks this season. He needs 1.5 next week to break Michael Strahan's record for a single season set in 2001 for the New York Giants.

