Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
NFL Week 17 Stats: Cooper Kupp and T.J. Watt closing in on record years in receiving and sacks
Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats from Week 17 in the NFL, including Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase continuing their remarkable, record-breaking rookie seasons, Tom Brady leading yet another game-winning drive and the Tennessee Titans clinching back-to-back division titles
Last Updated: 05/01/22 9:58am
Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...
Cooper Kupp had 95 receiving yards against the Baltimore Ravens to increase his total to 1,829 for the season, breaking Isaacs Bruce's single-season franchise record of 1,781 for the Rams, set in 1995. Kupp is the fifth player in NFL history with at least 1,800 receiving yards in a season and needs 136 more in Week 18 to pass Calvin Johnson's total of 1,964 in 2012 for the most in a season in NFL history.
Despite losing to the Buffalo Bills, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons became just the second rookie tight end to have at least a 1,000 yards receiving in a season. The only other player was Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears, way back in 1961. Next week the Bills will try to become the first AFC East team other than the Patriots to repeat as division champs since the 1990-1991 Bills.
Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise single-season sack record with his 18th for the Chicago Bears as they defeated the New York Giants 29-3. Quinn broke Dent's mark of 17.5 set in 1984 when he tackled Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter.
The Cincinnati Bengals clinched the AFC North division title with their thrilling 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. They are the seventh team in NFL history to win their division after finishing in last place for at least three consecutive years. The 1981 Bengals team won the AFC Central after finishing last in each of the three previous seasons, and also reached the franchise's first Super Bowl. The Chiefs also lost their sixth successive game in Cincinnati, with their last win there back in 1984!
Most passing yards in back-to-back games in NFL history
|Team
|Season
|Yards
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|2020
|974
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|2021
|971
|Phil Simms
|Giants
|1985
|945
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|2011
|940
Joe Burrow became the first player in NFL history to have more than 400 passing yards, at least four touchdown passes and no interceptions in successive games. His total of 971 passing yards in successive games in the second-most in NFL history.
Ja'Marr Chase had 11 receptions for 266 yards for the Bengals, the most by a rookie in a single game in NFL history. Chase has a total of 1,429 receiving yards this season, only behind Bill Groman's 1,473 yards in 1960 among all-time rookies.
Most single-game receiving yards by a rookie in NFL history
|Player
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Yards
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|Chiefs
|2021
|266
|Jerry Butler
|Bills
|Jets
|1979
|255
|Jerry Rice
|49ers
|Rams
|1985
|241
|Justin Blackmon
|Jaguars
|Texans
|2012
|236
|Eddie Kennison
|Rams
|Falcons
|1996
|226
The Indianapolis Colts may have lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, but Jonathan Taylor set a new single-season Colts rushing record by passing Edgerrin James' total of 1,709 set in 2000. His 20 touchdowns from scrimmage have also set a new franchise record, surpassing Lenny Moore's total of 19 from 1964.
Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comeback victory over the New York Jets by leading his 53rd career game-winning drive, putting him just one behind all-time leader Peyton Manning.
Most game-winning drives in NFL history
|Quarterback
|No of drives
|Peyton Manning
|54
|Tom Brady
|53
|Drew Brees
|53
|Ben Roethlisberger
|52
The Tennessee Titans defeated the Miami Dolphins and clinched back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1960-1962 Houston Oilers won three-straight AFL East titles. Those three years were the first three seasons of the franchise's history.
The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos and Justin Herbert threw his 35th touchdown pass of the season, passing Philip Rivers (34 in 2008) for the Chargers single-season record.
By defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers became the first team in NFL history to win at least 13 games in three successive seasons. Aaron Rodgers has started for the number one seed in the conference three times, with only Joe Montana having done so more often - five occasions. Rodgers also now has 12 games with multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions this season, the most in a single season in NFL history.
The Pittsburgh Steelers sacked Baker Mayfield nine times in their Monday Night Football victory, of which T.J. Watt had four, giving him a total of 21.5 sacks this season. He needs 1.5 next week to break Michael Strahan's record for a single season set in 2001 for the New York Giants.
