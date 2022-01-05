Antonio Brown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver must face consequences for his walk-off, says Ryan Leaf
Ryan Leaf: "As someone who has been enabled during his whole tenure in the NFL, there comes a point where you have to hold somebody accountable for their actions"; Antonio Brown left midway through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets on Sunday
Antonio Brown has to be 'held accountable for his actions' and there should be consequences for his repeated bad behaviour, says former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf.
Antonio Brown stormed off the field midway through the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 28-24 over the New York Jets on Sunday - the latest in a long line of indiscretions that have plagued Brown's NFL career.
Brown has yet to be officially released by the team, though head coach Bruce Arians said the 33-year-old receiver "is no longer a Buc" following the embarrassing episode.
Leaf, who experienced his own problems on and off the field after being drafted No 2 overall by the Chargers in 1998, says only Brown can correct his behaviour, once he starts taking responsibility for his actions.
"It's tough to see," Leaf told Inside The Huddle (Sky Sports NFL, Tuesdays, 9pm). "We've watched this play out over the last few years with him.
"Tom Brady really took him under his wing - in New England, and now in Tampa Bay - even though he [Brown] has continued to act out, misbehave. Bruce Arians has been a huge support too.
"This must have been really difficult for the entire team to watch things play out this way because, as we heard Brady talk about after the fact, they care for him and want the best for him.
"But, as someone who has been enabled during his whole tenure in the NFL, there comes a point where you have to hold somebody accountable for their actions.
"There have to be consequences. And that has been the biggest problem in all of this; there have been coaches and players that have continued to enable that behaviour.
"He is not being defined as a quality human being right now. There has to be a shift and change in personality or behaviour.
"Somebody has to show him a mirror. This may be that opportunity. And from then, it's up to the individual - you can't force anybody to get the help that they need. We hope that Antonio finds that space."
Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger, also appearing on Inside The Huddle, believes this latest slip-up will be tough for Brown to recover from, despite his still undoubted talent.
"It's hard to believe that he can overcome what we all watched on Sunday," Baldinger said.
"The talent is still there. He was the most dominant receiver for Tampa on their 8-0 stretch on their way to a Super Bowl title last year.
"Some team might reach out, but it's hard to believe it after his meltdown on Sunday."
Does Antonio Brown still have a future in the NFL and could the troubled receiver yet find his way onto a playoff contender's roster this season?
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Brown will not have to wait long, saying: "This, like everything else, will settle down and teams trying to win - and win now - just need him to hold it together for a few weeks, and if they can't they can just get rid of him after the season.
"We've got the playoffs right here, teams need someone who can help them."
So, which of the teams set to be battling it out in the postseason might be most tempted to bring Brown into their building? Here we look at the three most obvious candidates...
