NFL Week 18 Stats: T.J. Watt equals Michael Strahan's single-season sack record

TJ Watt celebrates as he matches Michael Strahan's single-season sack record

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos on Saturday to give Patrick Mahomes his 50th win in 63 career starts. The only quarterback to reach 50 wins in fewer starts was Ken Stabler, who won 50 of his first 62 between 1971 and 1977 for the Raiders. Mahomes also became the second-fastest QB to reach 150 touchdown passes, second only to Dan Marino's 62 games.

Dak Prescott threw five touchdown passes in the Dallas Cowboys' 51-26 romp over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, setting a new franchise record of 37 for the season. Tony Romo's previous record of 36 had stood since 2007.

With a sack of Tyler Huntley in the second quarter of their win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers tied Michael Strahan's record for the most sacks in a season in NFL history. Watt only played in 15 games this year, missing the other two with injury.

Most sacks in a season in NFL history Player Team Season Sacks Michael Strahan Giants 2001 22.5 T.J. Watt Steelers 2021 22.5 Justin Houston Chiefs 2014 22 Jared Allen Vikings 2011 22 Mark Gastineau Jets 1984 22

Watt's team-mate Najee Harris only had 55 total yards in the victory over the Ravens, but he did become the first rookie in NFL history to have 300 carries and 70 receptions in the same season.

The Indianapolis Colts managed to lose their 'win-and-in' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The last time the Colts lost a game where they were favoured by at least 14 and a half points was when they lost to Joe Namath's New York Jets in Super Bowl III. Despite the win, the Jaguars will have the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft - as they did last year.

Ja'Marr Chase had 26 receiving yards for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns, seeing him finish just short of the most receiving yards in a season by a rookie in NFL history. Chase can at least console himself with the fact that he did set a new Bengals single-season mark, surpassing Chad Johnson's 1,440 yards in 2007.

Most receiving yards in a single season by a rookie Player Teams Season Yards Bill Groman Houston 1960 1,473 Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati 2021 1,455 Justin Jefferson Minnesota 2020 1,400 Anquan Boldin Arizona 2003 1,377 Randy Moss Minnesota 1998 1,313

Aaron Rodgers only played the first half of the Green Bay Packers' defeat to the Detroit Lions, but he still completed a remarkable season with 37 touchdown passes thrown to only four Interceptions. Of all seasons when a quarterback has had at least 500 passing attempts, Rodgers has the six best touchdown to Interception ratios.

Best TD-INT ratio in NFL history with min 500 pass attempts Quarterback Season Touchdowns Interceptions Aaron Rodgers 2018 25 2 Aaron Rodgers 2020 48 5 Aaron Rodgers 2021 37 4 Aaron Rodgers 2014 38 5 Aaron Rodgers 2011 45 6 Aaron Rodgers 2019 26 4

Davante Adams set a new single-season receiving record for the Green Bay Packers, ending with 1,553 yards to break Jordy Nelson's 2014 franchise record of 1,519 yards.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was 45-0 when leading at half-time before their Sunday defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, the second-longest such winning streak in NFL history.

Longest winning streak by a head coach when leading at half-time Head coach Team Years Wins Curly Lambeau Packers 1926-33 49 Sean McVay Rams 2017-21 45 Roy Andrews 4 teams 1925-30 38 Vince Lombardi Packers 1960-64 37 Guy Chamberlin 3 teams 1922-26 37

Cooper Kupp finished the season 17 yards short of Calvin Johnson's NFL record of 1,964 receiving yards in a season set in 2012 for the Lions. He also finished four receptions short of Michael Thomas' record of 149 set in 2019 for the New Orleans Saints.

Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins broke the NFL rookie record for the most receptions in a season in the course of their 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Most receptions in a season by a rookie in NFL history Player Team Season Receptions Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 2021 104 Anquan Boldin Cardinals 2003 101 Michael Thomas Saints 2016 92

By virtue of beating the Jets, the Buffalo Bills clinched successive AFC East titles for the first time since they won four in a row from 1988 to 1991. In doing so, they held the Jets to just 53 yards of total offense, the lowest in Jets franchise history. Their previous lowest was the 72 yards they had against the Bengals in 1976. The only time a team has amassed fewer yards against the Bills was back in 2004 when the Browns managed only 26 yards total in a 37-7 defeat.

With their Sunday night win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders became just the fourth playoff team to head into the postseason with a different head coach to the one for their season opener, following on from the 1961 Houston Oilers, the 1952 Los Angeles Rams and the 1942 Chicago Bears.

