NFL playoffs: Super Wild Card Weekend matchups confirmed - when and where can you watch on Sky Sports?

Super Bowl LVI will be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

The NFL playoffs are set to get under way this weekend with a Super Wild Card weekend of action that features six games spanning - for the first time - three nights, and you can watch every game live on Sky Sports.

Following the final week of the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is complete, with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quest to secure back-to-back Super Bowl titles starting with a home meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Finalised NFL Playoff Picture AFC NFC 1) Tennessee Titans* (12-5) 1) Green Bay Packers (13-4) 2) Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) 2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) 3) Buffalo Bills (11-6) 3) Dallas Cowboys (12-5) 4) Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) 4) Los Angeles Rams (12-5) 5) Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) 5) Arizona Cardinals (11-6) 6) New England Patriots (10-7) 6) San Francisco 49ers (10-7) 7) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) 7) Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) *first-round bye

Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off with the Las Vegas Raiders - who booked their postseason place in dramatic fashion - travelling to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday evening, while the opening round of the playoffs concludes with an NFC West rivalry clash between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, the home of Super Bowl LVI. The meeting between the Rams and Cardinals will be the first-ever playoff game in the history of the NFL to be played on Monday night.

Here is all you need to know on Super Wild Card Weekend - with every game live on Sky Sports NFL - and each playoff round thereafter (GMT dates and timings) in the run-up to the Super Bowl on February 13.

Can Tom Brady guide the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to back-to-back Super Bowl titles and an eighth personally?

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

AFC: Las Vegas Raiders (No 5 seed) @ Cincinnati Bengals (4) - Kick-Off, 9.35pm

AFC: New England Patriots (6) @ Buffalo Bills (3) - KO, 1.15am (Sunday)

Sunday, January 16

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles (7) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2) - KO, 6.05pm

NFC: San Francisco 49ers (6) @ Dallas Cowboys (3) - KO, 9.30pm

AFC: Pittsburgh Steelers (7) @ Kansas City Chiefs (2) - KO, 1.15am (Monday)

Monday, January 17

NFC: Arizona Cardinals (5) @ Los Angeles Rams (4) - KO, 1.15am (Tuesday)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

TBC vs TBC - Kick-Off 21.30pm

TBC vs TBC - KO, 1.15am (Sunday)

Sunday, January 23

TBC vs TBC - KO, 8.00pm

TBC vs TBC - KO, 11.30pm

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30

AFC Championship Game: TBC vs TBC - Kick-Off, 8pm

NFC Championship Game: TBC vs TBC - KO, 11.30pm

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, February 13

TBC vs TBC - Kick-Off, 11.30pm

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!