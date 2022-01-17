Pittsburgh Steelers 21-42 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes throws five touchdowns in rout of Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card playoffs. Highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs swept aside the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 in their Wild Card meeting at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Story of the Game

Though there is no official confirmation yet, the loss is likely to be Steelers long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's last game in the NFL. The 39-year-old is expected to officially announce his retirement soon.

With victory, Kansas City will now host the Buffalo Bills in a mouth-watering divisional-round matchup next Sunday. The Bills are coming off a stunning 47-17 Wild Card win over the New England Patriots and they were victorious earlier in the season at Arrowhead Stadium, winning a Week Five matchup 38-20.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns in a dominant display

Stats Leaders

Steelers

Passing: Ben Roethlisberger, 29/44, 215 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Najee Harris, 12 carries, 29 yards

Receiving: James Washington, two catches, 37 yards, 1 TD

Diontae Johnson, five catches, 34 yards, 1 TD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Roethlisberger connects with wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown and what could prove his last in the NFL. Ben Roethlisberger connects with wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 13-yard touchdown and what could prove his last in the NFL.

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 30/39, 404 yards, 5 TDs, 1INT

Rushing: Jerick McKinnon, 12 carries, 61 yards

Receiving: Travis Kelce, five catches, 108 yards, 1 TD

Jerick McKinnon, six catches, 81 yards, 1 TD

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER SECOND QUARTER Steelers 7-0 Chiefs T.J. Watt 26-yard fumble recovery for a TD (extra point) Steelers 7-7 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes four-yard TD pass to Jerick McKinnon (extra point) Steelers 7-14 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 12-yard TD pass to Byron Pringle (extra point) Steelers 7-21 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 48-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Steelers 7-28 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes one-yard TD pass to Nick Allegretti (extra point) Steelers 7-35 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 31-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill (extra point) Steelers 14-35 Chiefs Ben Roethlisberger 13-yard TD pass to Diontae Johnson (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Steelers 14-42 Chiefs Travis Kelce two-yard TD pass to Byron Pringle (extra point) Steelers 21-42 Chiefs Ben Roethlisberger 15-yard TD pass to James Washington (extra point)

Key Moments

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on six-straight possessions either side of the half to streak out into a 42-14 lead, though the home side were very sluggish to start the game on offense and actually trailed 7-0 almost five minutes into the second quarter before finally finding their form.

The Steelers didn't capitalise on Kansas City's early struggles. Both teams punted on the opening five possessions of the game as they amassed a paltry, combined 30 yards of offense.

Mecole Hardman seemingly got things going with a 48-yard punt return to see Kansas City deep into Pittsburgh territory, only for Mahomes to then throw an interception to Devin Bush on the very next play.

The next Chiefs error would come from Darrel Williams, as he fumbled the football early in the second quarter, with Defensive Player of the Year favourite T.J. Watt scooping it up and running it back for a 26-yard TD to open the scoring.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tight end Travis Kelce's threw a passing touchdown to wide receiver Byron Pringle as the Chiefs drew up a trick play against the Steelers. Tight end Travis Kelce's threw a passing touchdown to wide receiver Byron Pringle as the Chiefs drew up a trick play against the Steelers.

It only succeeded in waking Kansas City from their slumber, however, as they then scored on their next six offensive series' to streak clear of the Steelers, who continued to struggle on offense. Mahomes accounted for five of the scores, with the third a 48-yarder to Travis Kelce, who was responsible for throwing the other touchdown - a two-yarder to Byron Pringle, for his second TD reception, in the fourth quarter.

Offensive tackle Nick Allegretti gobbled up a goal-line lob from Mahomes to open the second-half scoring, while a 31-yard strike to Tyreek Hill opened up a 35-7 advantage for KC.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Big man touchdown alert! Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti snags a touchdown against the Steelers. Big man touchdown alert! Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti snags a touchdown against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh did not run an offensive play in Chiefs territory until after the break when Roethlisberger connected with Diontae Johnson and James Washington for 13 and 15-yard touchdowns, respectively.

Big Ben and the Steelers would get the ball back one final time with four and a half minutes left on the clock, but there was to be no final touchdown throw from the future Hall of Famer on his last series leading the offense as time expired on his efforts to find the endzone from deep into Kansas City territory.

What's Next?

The Chiefs will next host the Bills on Sunday night in the divisional round of the playoffs, making for a hugely exciting matchup, particularly between Mahomes and Josh Allen as two of the best young quarterbacks in the game at the moment.

The Wild Card round concludes when the Arizona Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Rams in the early hours of Tuesday morning, live on Sky Sports NFL, to determine who progresses to play Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers in Tampa Bay next Sunday.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!