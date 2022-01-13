Catherine Raiche: Minnesota Vikings make NFL history with first request to interview a woman for general manager position

Minnesota Vikings have requested an interview with Catherine Raiche for their general manager position

The Minnesota Vikings have requested an interview with the Philadelphia Eagles' vice president of football operations, Catherine Raiche, for their vacant general manager position.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it is believed that the Vikings' request is the first ever for a woman, for the general manager position, in NFL history.

Susan Tose Spencer, who also held vice president and legal counsel roles with the Eagles, took over GM duties for the franchise from 1983-85, but after being promoted by her father and former owner Leonard Tose.

Report: Vikings request interview with Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche. https://t.co/5jMEmDBNIq — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 13, 2022

Garafolo added that the Vikings have also requested an interview with Eagles director of player personnel, Brandon Brown.

The Vikings are searching for a new GM after the team fired long-time executive Rick Spielman, ending his 16 years with the team, as well as head coach Mike Zimmer on Monday. Minnesota missed out on the playoffs for the second year running, finishing with an 8-9 record in the 2021 regular season.

Raiche was promoted to her current role as vice of football operations with the Eagles in May 2021. It is the same position current Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry previously held in Philadelphia.

Raiche's rise in the NFL has been rapid, following prior stints in the Canadian Football League and XFL. Originally from Montreal, Raiche served as the coordinator of football administration for the Montreal Alouettes from 2015 to 2017, before becoming the team's assistant GM in 2017.

Raiche spent 2018 with the Toronto Argonauts as their director of football administration. She was then briefly the director of football operations for the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL, before joining the Eagles in 2019 initially as a football operations/player personnel coordinator.

