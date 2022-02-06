Pro Bowl: NFC 35-41 AFC - Justin Herbert and Mac Jones fire AFC to fifth-straight win

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones helped guide the AFC to a fifth-straight Pro Bowl win

Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes and Mac Jones one as the AFC secured a 41-35 victory over the NFC in the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Story of the Game

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had five catches for 82 yards, and two touchdowns, to lead the AFC, while Las Vegas' own Hunter Renfrow also had a scoring grab and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills notched a rushing TD.

Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes for the NFC, and Kirk Cousins one - Kyle Juszczyk, Mike Evans, Kyle Pitts and Dalvin Cook all getting on the scoresheet - but it wasn't enough to prevent the NFC from falling to a fifth-straight Pro Bowl defeat.

What's Next?

It's onto Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles - live on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm on Sunday - as the Los Angeles Rams from the NFC face the Cincinnati Bengals of the AFC.

Stats Leaders

NFC

QB stats: Kyler Murray, 18/27, 160 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Russell Wilson, 9/17, 77 yards, 2 INTs

Kirk Cousins, 6/10, 66 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Receiving leaders: Mike Evans, 2 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD

Justin Jefferson, 5 catches, 46 yards

George Kittle, 4 catches, 43 yards

CeeDee Lamb, 4 catches, 41 yards

AFC

QB stats: Mac Jones, 12/16, 112 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Justin Herbert, 7/11, 98 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Patrick Mahomes, 5/10, 53 yards, 1 INT

Receiving leaders: Mark Andrews, 5 catches, 82 yards, 2 TDs

Hunter Renfrow, 5 catches, 43 yards, 1 TD

Stefon Diggs, 3 catches, 29 yards (and 1 rushing TD)

Tyreek Hill, 4 catches, 27 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER NFC 0-7 AFC Darius Leonard 45-yard interception return for a TD (extra point) NFC 7-7 AFC Kirk Cousins 14-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk (extra point) NFC 7-14 AFC Justin Herbert 15-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews (extra point) NFC 13-14 AFC Antoine Winfield Jr. 63-yard interception return for a TD (failed two-point conversion) SECOND QUARTER NFC 13-22 AFC Myles Garrett 22-yard fumble return for a TD (two-point conversion) NFC 21-22 AFC Kyler Murray 19-yard TD pass to Mike Evans (two-point conversion) NFC 21-28 AFC Justin Herbert 7-yard TD pass to Mark Andrews (failed two-point conversion) THIRD QUARTER NFC 21-34 AFC Mac Jones 6-yard TD pass to Hunter Renfrow (failed two-point conversion) NFC 21-41 AFC Stefon Diggs 4-yard TD run (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER NFC 28-41 AFC Kyler Murray 5-yard TD pass to Kyle Pitts (extra point) NFC 35-41 AFC Kyler Murray 5-yard TD pass to Dalvin Cook (extra point)

Key Moments

The AFC opened the scoring on a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, coming off an errant early throw from Arizona Cardinals QB Murray.

The NFC pulled level courtesy of a 14-yard touchdown pass from Minnesota Vikings quarterback Cousins to San Francisco 49ers fullback Juszczyk but, less than a minute later, the AFC restored their advantage as Herbert found Andrews for a 15-yard score.

The NFC pulled within 14-13 on a pick-six by Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the final play of the first quarter. Winfield faked a pitch and kept the ball for a 63-yard return to the house, but a two-point conversion attempt failed.

In the first minute of the second quarter, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett had a 22-yard fumble recovery for a TD. and New England Patriots rookie quarterback Jones followed it up with a successful two-point try to Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson to put the AFC up 22-13.

Murray fired a 19-yard touchdown to Bucs wideout Evans - and then found CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys for the two-point conversion - as the NFC got back to within one.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Herbert had his second scoring strike of the nigh to Andrews shortly before the half to see the AFC take a 28-21 lead into the break after this time their subsequent two-point try was unsuccessful.

The AFC began to streak clear in the second half, stretching their advantage to 41-21 as Jones first found Renfrow, who pulled off a superb toe-tap TD in the back of the endzone, and then Diggs ran in for a four-yard score later in the third quarter.

The NFC cut the deficit with a couple of touchdowns of their own in the fourth quarter - Murray to Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Pitts and Vikings running back Cook - but the AFC held on for another Pro Bowl victory.

Watch Super Bowl LVI live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 10pm on Sunday, February 13, with current players Kirk Cousins and Calais Campbell, and Hall of Famer Warren Moon among the guests joining Neil Reynolds for 90 minutes of build-up to the big game.