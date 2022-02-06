Miami Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel as new head coach to replace Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins announced on Sunday night that they have agreed to a deal to make San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel their new head coach.

McDaniel will replace the fired Brian Flores, who last week filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Among other accusations, Flores alleges that Miami owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019 so the team could improve its draft position. Ross denies the charge.

McDaniel, who identifies as multiracial, becomes the fourth current minority head coach in the NFL, joining Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders and Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.

McDaniel was selected over the other finalist for the position, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Last season, McDaniel's first as San Francisco's offensive coordinator, saw the 49ers rank seventh in total offense (375.7 yards per game) and 13th in scoring offense (25.1 points per game).

McDaniel earned rave reviews for the way he used Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel, who had 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns and also rushed 59 times for 365 yards and eight scores.

Overall, McDaniel spent five seasons with San Francisco, serving as their run game coordinator for the first four campaigns. The 38-year-old has spent 14 seasons as an NFL assistant, also working for the Houston Texans (2006-08), Washington (2011-13), Cleveland Browns (2014) and Atlanta Falcons (2015-16).

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league plans to bring in external experts to assist in reviewing its approach to promoting diversity within its coaching staffs after former Miami Dolphins head coach Flores filed a lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams on Saturday, Goodell labelled the results of the league's push for diversity as 'unacceptable' and acknowledged the concerns of Flores.

Flores has sued the NFL as well as the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, criticising the league for conducting business like a "plantation" and inadequately tackling racism in regards to the hiring of Black coaches and general managers.

Upon the release of Flores' lawsuit, the NFL published a statement insisting his claims were 'without merit', while the Giants, Broncos and Dolphins have all strongly denied the allegations.

Flores's attorneys Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis released another statement in response to Goodell's memo, suggesting it is a 'public relations plot' and calling for a 'federal monitor' to oversee the NFL.