Deshazor Everett: Washington Commanders safety charged with involuntary manslaughter

Washington safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over a fatal car crash

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over a fatal car crash in December 2021.

Everett's girlfriend Olivia Peters died after a car Everett was driving hit several trees and rolled over in Loudoun County, Virginia, just before Christmas.

The 29-year-old, who was seriously injured in the crash, was released on bond after appearing at Loudoun County Magistrate's Office on Tuesday.

Statement from Everett's attorney: "Mr. Everett voluntarily appeared earlier today at the Loudoun County Magistrate's Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter. Shortly thereafter, he was released on bond.

Everett was badly injured, while his girlfriend Olivia Peters died in the crash in December 2021

"Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations.

"We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation."