Washington Football Team: Deshazor Everett seriously injured in car crash which claimed life of passenger

Deshazor Everett is in hospital with serious injuries after a fatal car crash

Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett is in hospital after a car he was driving was involved in a fatal crash on Thursday night.

Everett is reported to have "serious but non life-threatening" injuries after the incident which took place in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The local sheriff's office reported Everett was driving his Nissan GT-R on Gum Spring Road when the vehicle left the road, hit several trees and then rolled over.

His passenger - named as 29-year-old Olivia Peters from Las Vegas - was taken to the StoneSprings Hospital Center but died from her injuries.

Everett, who is in his seventh year with Washington and their special teams captain, was taken to Reston Hospital and continues to be treated.

A Washington Football Team statement read: "We have been made aware of an automobile accident last night [Thursday] involving Deshazor Everett.

"A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.

"Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.

"Our team has alerted the league offices and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."