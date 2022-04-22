Sky Sports NFL's dedicated channel returns ahead of the 2022 Draft

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the No 1 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft

Watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on Sky Sports with the return of the Sky Sports NFL channel as we showcase all of the best programming from the three-day extravaganza in Las Vegas.

From Monday, April 25, Sky Sports NFL will replace Sky Sports Action on channel 407 and will run through until Friday, May 6, offering the best build-up to the Draft, live coverage of the event itself and reaction to it as well.

The NFL Draft sees the best college football talent in America fulfil their NFL dreams as they are selected to play for one of the 32 franchises, with 262 players picked over the course of seven rounds, stretched over three days.

You can watch all three days of the 2022 NFL Draft unfold on Sky Sports NFL, starting with round one on Thursday, April 28.

2022 NFL Draft details When? Thursday, April 28-Sunday, April 30 Where? Las Vegas, Nevada No 1 overall pick Jacksonville Jaguars Most selections Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs (12) Fewest selections Miami Dolphins (4)

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold will be in Vegas for the big event, hosting a two-hour, live Draft Preview show on the Sin City strip from 9pm on Thursday.

Las Vegas will play host to the 2022 NFL Draft

From 11pm, we'll hand over to Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah and the NFL Network team, who will track all of the red carpet arrivals as they build-up to the first overall pick by Jacksonville Jaguars at 1am.

Neil and Jeff will be back with a first-round review show on the Friday night at 9pm, as well as a wrap of the entire draft at the same time on Monday evening.

On top of that, there's a host of further Draft programming available on the channel, including, Daniel Jeremaih's Mock Draft, Path to the Draft and Draft Kickoff Live.

There will also be the usual offerings from NFL Total Access, Good Morning Football and Pro Football Talk, who will all offer their unique take on the college talent available and the biggest news leading up to draft night in Vegas.

The 2022 NFL Draft is just one week away. But what do we know so far?

Red carpets, Oscar-worthy suits, a Fountains of Bellagio backdrop, in-your-face swankiness, Roger Goodell-directed jeers, and picks - lots and lots of picks. Draft paradise, and it's coming to Nevada's very own town of Paradise.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' moves to 'franchise tag' offensive tackle Cam Robinson and sign guard Brandon Scherff seemingly paving the way for Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to join the Jags as 2022's No 1 overall pick.

That said, a pads-off Combine exposé of staggering athleticism has helped catapult Georgia's Travon Walker up draft boards. Walker has the speed, agility and at-the-snap power that makes him a unique threat as both a pass-rusher and run-stuffer and many anticipate that if Hutchinson is not the pick at No 1, it will be Walker's name called instead.

2022 NFL Draft: First round picks 1. Jacksonville Jaguars 2. Detroit Lions 3. Houston Texans 4. New York Jets 5. New York Giants 6. Carolina Panthers 7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears) 8. Atlanta Falcons 9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) 10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks) 11. Washington Commanders 12. Minnesota Vikings 13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) 14. Baltimore Ravens 15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) 16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts via Philadelphia Eagles) 17. Los Angeles Chargers 18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) 19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles) 20. Pittsburgh Steelers 21. New England Patriots 22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) 23. Arizona Cardinals 24. Dallas Cowboys 25. Buffalo Bills 26. Tennessee Titans 27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28. Green Bay Packers 29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins) 30. Kansas City Chiefs 31. Cincinnati Bengals 32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Rangey, suffocating, dogged Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner appears to have leap-frogged LSU's Derek Stingley Jr as the 'shutdown corner' of the draft, while Notre Dame's flying and diving safety Kyle Hamilton (watch his interception against Florida State) stakes a strong claim as the most accomplished player in the entire class.

NC State's Ickey Ekwonu, meanwhile, accompanies Alabama's Evan Neal as the premier quarterback protectors on offer and a prime attraction for the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks of the world desperate for offensive line help.

Otherwise, stay tuned for curve balls... For more on the need-to-know names and storylines ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, click here.