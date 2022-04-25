2022 NFL Draft needs for all 32 teams: From the Arizona Cardinals to the Washington Commanders

The 2022 NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night from Las Vegas

It's officially Draft week! And as we gear up for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, here we take a look at the most glaring gaps on each of the 32 teams' rosters that they'll be looking to address over the next few days in Las Vegas...

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Edge rusher

Russell Wilson has plenty of ingredients on offense to be able to 'cook' with his new team following the quarterback's blockbuster trade from the Seahawks - Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick making for quite the trio at receiver - but he could perhaps do with a new tight end target after the exit of Noah Fant the other way in the deal.

Also, with the team having traded away long-time star of their defense, Von Miller, last year, the Broncos should be looking to land his long-term replacement in this draft and pair him on the edge with the promising (but oft-injured) Bradley Chubb.

Kansas City Chiefs - Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill leaves behind a sizable hole in the Kansas City Chiefs offense following his trade to the Miami Dolphins

He might only be 5 ft 10, small by NFL standards, but Tyreek Hill has left behind a rather sizable hole in Kansas City's offense after his trade to the Dolphins. The Chiefs have done their best to cover the loss with the additions of slot receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster from the Steelers and deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Packers, but the way Patrick Mahomes likes to air the ball out, this squad can always use more depth at receiver and they should be targeting a new field-stretcher from one of their two late first-round picks.

Las Vegas Raiders - Linebacker

A quick glance at the Raiders' roster and there aren't too many holes that need filling, especially following the offseason arrivals of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to bolster their receiving corps and pass rush respectively. The offensive line perhaps could do with strengthening, while their linebacker group is somewhat underwhelming, so adding to the second level of their defense would be wise.

Davante Adams his boosted the Las Vegas Raiders receiving cops following his arrival from the Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers - Defensive tackle

The Chargers have already made moves to strengthen a defence that gave up the joint third-most points per game (27) last season with the big-name additions of three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack from the Raiders and Pro Bowl cornerback J. C. Jackson from New England. But they could still do with drafting run-stuffer at defensive tackle to complete the set, given that it was their run defense that was particularly porous in 2021, coughing up a massive 138.9 yards per game on the ground.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Offensive line

The Baltimore Ravens must look to protect star quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2022

The NFL, as the cliché goes, is 'a quarterback-driven league', but nowhere is that truer than in Baltimore. This team is completely bought into Lamar Jackson and their success is wholly dependant on the performances of the 2019 league MVP. It's no wonder then that as Jackson missed five games last year to injury that the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. To get back there, they have to keep their quarterback upright and address the O-line, one which conceded a massive 57 sacks last year, second only to the 58 allowed by the Chicago Bears.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Quarterback

It has been a loooong time since the Steelers have needed to address the quarterback position in the draft - almost 20 years in fact - as Ben Roethlisberger seamlessly ran the offense in Pittsburgh, and led the team to two Super Bowl wins after being drafted in the first round in 2004.

Big Ben's play badly tailed off the last two years, however, hurting this otherwise talented team and his retirement brings the opportunity for a new man to take this team forward. Mitchell Trubisky is that very man right now, but as Bears fans can attest to, he is probably not the guy you want to pin all your hopes on. There is rumoured interest in Liberty's supremely talented QB Malik Willis, could he be the pick at No 20 in the first round?

Cleveland Browns - Wide receiver

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson poses for a photo during a news conference to announce his arrival

It has been a contentious offseason in Cleveland, with the arrival of Deshaun Watson in trade that sent the Texans three first-round picks over the next three years, as well as two fourths - this year and in 2024 - and a third in 2023. As unpopular a move as it might be with a lot of the fan base - Watson having missed the entire 2021 season as multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits were brought against him - he is now the future in Cleveland and they would be wise to put some talent around him on offense. Amari Cooper's arrival from Dallas is a star, but with both Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry gone from the group that started last year, expect wide receiver to be addressed in the draft.

Cincinnati Bengals - Offensive line

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked a joint-Super-Bowl-record seven times in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams

The Bengals lost Super Bowl LVI in agonising fashion to the Rams for one reason, their failure to properly protect Joe Burrow. Sacked a league-high 51 times during the regular season, the star QB was then dropped a further 19 times during their postseason run - including a playoff-record nine times in the divisional round win over the Titans and a joint-Super Bowl high seven times. Help has arrived already in the offseason arrivals of La'el Collins from Dallas, Alex Cappa from Tampa Bay and Ted Karras from New England, but getting some young talent to add to the O-line from the draft can only help that unit gel and ensure Burrow is protected beyond even this year.

AFC South

Houston Texans - Offensive/defensive line

Where do you start? The Texans have holes to plug at pretty much every position on their roster, and they'll get a chance to solve two big needs early on with the No 3 and No 13 picks in this draft. The best teams build from the line out, so if Houston want to convince the masses that they're not the dysfunctional disaster of the last two years or so, it should be a pass rusher and offensive line protection that will be the targets with those two first-round selections.

Indianapolis Colts - Wide receiver

Long-time Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the new man under center for the Indianapolis Colts - can they now provide him with some weapons?

The Colts are going into a fifth-straight season with a different starting quarterback - veteran Matt Ryan having been acquired via a trade from the Atlanta Falcons - and it's time they put sufficient talent around him to maximise this loaded roster's Super Bowl window. Michael Pittman Jr. impressed with a 1,000-yard sophomore season, but the cupboard is otherwise bare with Parris Campbell struggling to consistently stay healthy and long-time stud T.Y. Hilton now a free agent.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Edge rusher

It is far from a lock that Jacksonville will take Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson at No 1 overall in the 2022 Draft, but that is the pick many are anticipating. If not ultimately Hutchinson, it is still likely the D-line that is addressed - maybe Georgia's Travon Walker - as they look to give Josh Allen some support in getting to the quarterback. The Jaguars have registered only 50 sacks over the past two seasons - tied for second-fewest in the NFL over that span.

Tennessee Titans - Offensive line

The No 1 seeds in the AFC from last season, winning 12 games, and in spite of a raft of injury and player availability issues that saw them use up to 86 total players - the most of any NFL team since 1993 - which shows the depth of talent on their roster. That said, their offensive line could do with bolstering, having given up the seventh-most sacks (47) in the league last season. Its a robust, veteran group, led by the talismanic Taylor Lewan, but it could do with getting younger.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - Cornerback

When your quarterback is Josh Allen, you don't need to worry as much about the offensive side of the ball as other teams. While the Bills could give him more support on offensive line, in the backfield, or outside, Allen will be able to lead the attack with whoever is available.

In reality, the roster is one of the best in the league, and the Bills can just stockpile talent, but All-Pro corner Tre'Davious White suffered a torn ACL in late November, and the starter opposite him, Levi Wallace, left for Pittsburgh, so that position is a clear need.

Miami Dolphins - Linebacker

In which direction will new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel go in the draft?

Miami made waves this offseason with the hiring of Mike McDaniel, followed by moves for Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. It's clear the offense is on the way up, so you can expect their draft focus to be on defense. However, they are in a tough spot, with multiple needs but no first or second-round picks. They boast two top-quality corners, and managed the fifth-most sacks in the league last season, but the linebacker group is in need of an upgrade.

New England Patriots - Cornerback

No more Stephon Gilmore. No more J.C. Jackson. It is time for an urgent injection of young talent at cornerback for New England. Linebacker Matthew Judon was the only player (outside of Jackson) to make the Pro Bowl for this once-vaunted defense in 2021, and they simply lack star talent all-round.

Side note: You could argue DeVante Parker 'fills a need' at receiver... but New England need to 'upgrade' at receiver too.

New York Jets - Edge rusher/Cornerback

The 2021 Jets defense ranked 32nd in yards against, 30th in passing yards against, 29th in rushing yards against, and 32nd in points against. It was not an ideal start for head coach Robert Saleh, but if he can improve the talent on the roster, they former defensive coordinator should know how to shape it. Edge rusher and cornerback are particularly problematic positions, but linebacker help would be useful.

Elijah Moore should take a step forward in his second year, but Zach Wilson would also appreciate another top receiving option - or another big man to protect him. With two picks in the top 10 and five in the top 69, the Jets should be able to get at least one of those.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals - Edge rusher

The departure of franchise sack leader Chandler Jones, who signed with the Raiders in free agency, leaves the Cardinals with a void to fill on the edge. Markus Golden led the team with 11 sacks last year, and while J.J. Watt can still be a chief disruptor, the pair need support if Arizona are to make a playoff dent. The No 23 pick puts them in an awkward position in the first round, but the pass rush options run deep and Purdue's George Karlaftis and Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie loom as potential options, as does the versatile Logan Hall.

Veteran pass rusher Chandler Jones has swapped the Arizona Cardinals for the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason

Los Angeles Rams - Offensive tackle

The defending Super Bowl champions retained Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen this offseason, but Andrew Whitworth has retired and David Edwards and Rob Havenstein are both set to be unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2022 campaign, suggesting an offensive line restock may be due. The loss of Darious Williams to the Jaguars in free agency also presents a need at cornerback across from Jalen Ramsey.

San Francisco 49ers - Wide receiver

The future of Deebo Samuel feels like a significant factor here. At times last season the Kyle Shanahan/Mike McDaniel offensive system was Deebo Samuel as he combined for 136 touches, over 1,700 yards and 14 touchdowns from scrimmage.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is angling for a trade away from the team

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Samuel must also be the first receiver ever to be disgruntled over being used too often rather than not enough. Should he be moved on before the draft, another skill position player seems a necessity, with Treylon Burks touted as a favourable fit and likely within reach based on the assumption they receive a first-round pick for Samuel. Uncertainty over the long-term future of veteran center Alex Mack, meanwhile, highlights the interior offensive line as an area they would be wise in addressing.

Seattle Seahawks - Quarterback

Is Drew Lock the answer? Probably not. Is a deal for Baker Mayfield possible? Indeed it could be. But the Seahawks will want to avoid a prolonged search for their Russell Wilson successor, and so it's a case of how highly do they value a Malik Willis-type player? Quarterback is a need; the matter of when they address it is less certain.

The Seattle Seahawks are planning for a future without Russell Wilson at quarterback

Seattle are also severely lacking pass rush talent, with 2021 sack leader Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa having both been released as unsigned free agents, and Kerry Hyder Jr joining the 49ers after his release. And, of course, Bobby Wagner's departure leaves a void at linebacker.

NFC North

Chicago Bears - Offensive tackle/Edge rusher

To help Justin Fields in every way possible, that is what they need. Fields was the 10th most-sacked quarterback in the league last season, and while new general manager Ryan Poles sought to aid that by signing free agent center Lucas Patrick and right guard Dakota Dozier, looking at a Bernhard Raimann or a Daniel Faalele early in the second round would be a welcome effort to create some stability at offensive tackle. However, Khalil Mack's trade to the Chargers also heightens the need for pass rush support, and adding another wideout would help ease the pressure on Darnell Mooney to carry the workload following Allen Robinson's departure to the Rams.

Can the Chicago Bears build around talented quarterback Justin Fields heading into his second year in the NFL?

Detroit Lions - Edge rusher

The Lions collected the third-fewest sacks in the league last season (30), while they finished with the second-lowest pass-rush win rate. Picking at No 2 in the draft, they will have their shot at one of Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux to provide the instant contribution off the edge desired by head coach Dan Campbell. Defensive back is also an area in need of addressing, particularly at safety where a versatile option like Daxton Hill could make for a nice option.

Green Bay Packers - Wide receiver

Guess who? For years Packers fans wanted to arm Aaron Rodgers with a wide receiver with which to supplement Davante Adams. Now Adams is gone, along with deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, want has become need. Za'Darius Smith moving on is also a dent to Green Bay's pass rush, but Rashan Gary and co showed enough last season to suggest they were more than equipped to thrive without him. It has to be receiver, and the No 22 pick puts them in a prime position to make that happen. Chris Olave, George Pickens, Christian Watson, Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson, snap up any of them and they are in business.

Minnesota Vikings - Cornerback

In the end, it was defensive frailty that brought an end to Mike Zimmer's time as head coach in Minnesota last season as his unit allowed the third-most yards in the NFL. The Vikings were wise to bring back Patrick Peterson in the defensive backfield, but picking at 12th overall in the first round they could find their starting cornerback for the next decade-and-beyond in Derek Stingley Jr. or Trent McDuffie. Elsewhere, Irv Smith Jr's injury woes and the accompanying uncertainty over his role could see them target one of the top tight ends on offer on day two.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - Quarterback

With all respect to Marcus Mariota, the former Heisman Trophy winner can steady the ship following the departure of Matt Ryan but likely falls short of being the Falcons' long-term solution under center. First-year head coach Arthur Smith arguably overachieved at 7-10 with one of the weakest rosters in the NFL last season and deserves a franchise quarterback with which to build something. At No 8 in the first round they should have their pick of the top three play-callers, but is that too early to take a QB and could the suspension of Calvin Ridley yet tempt them to snag a Garrett Wilson or a Jameson Williams to address their worryingly-shallow receiver corps first.

Carolina Panthers - Quarterback

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo recently inadvertently named Sam Darnold as the Panthers' starting quarterback for the 2022 season, but after a disastrous campaign you wonder how long that remains the case. Kenny Pickett is expected to be in play at No 6 should Carolina choose to go down that route, and at this stage Matt Rhule may not have the time for a 'kick the can down the road' approach. Equally, Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross potentially awaits as the stalwart pass protector that will be needed as and when they finally discover their franchise quarterback, which they may yet feel beckons in the 2023 class.

New Orleans Saints - Offensive tackle

Jameis Winston's long-term future in New Orleans ought to become clearer this coming season, so while quarterback remains a need when your standard of longevity is Drew Brees, it feels like it can wait. Job number one looks to be seeking a replacement for left tackle Terron Armstead after he signed with the Dolphins, while Michael Thomas is in desperate need of a No 2 receiver across from him. With picks No 16 and No 19, they have the chance to achieve both in round one.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tight end

Rob Gronkowski still appears likely to return with the Bucs this offseason, but it is hard to envision him sticking around for any longer than another season or two which is why taking advantage of a deep tight end class would not be the worst way to go for the Bucs.

Elsewhere, UConn's Travis Jones or Georgia's Devonte Wyatt sit as potential long-term replacements for veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who is currently still a free agent, and the loss of Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa could mean prioritising pass protection help for Tom Brady even with the arrival of Shaq Mason.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - Offensive/defensive line

The Cowboys have some outstanding skill position players, the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Micah Parsons, the league's interception leader in Trevon Diggs, and a quarterback in Dak Prescott who will keep them competitive. However, they need help in the tranches. La'el Collins and Connor Williams are gone, and with the offensive line being such a constant priority for this team, it will be no surprise if they look there at pick No 24, with Kenyon Green a popular mock draft choice. If a strong pass-rusher or interior defensive lineman falls, they also wouldn't hesitate.

New York Giants - Offensive line

The Giants are one of the teams with multiple first-round picks, and they desperately need to capitalise. They could take tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal at picks No 5 and No 7 and justify it - the offensive line need is that critical. The good news is they are set up with fantastic draft capital. They must take at least one offensive lineman, but they could pick up blue-chip players at defensive line or cornerback and feel good leaving Vegas. This is a huge draft for the Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles - Defense

It is a good job the Eagles have as many picks as they do - including two first-round picks and five picks inside the top 101. There is certainly still a need at receiver (as there seems to be each and ever year in Philly) but more pressing are the problems on defense. Free agent acquisition Haason Reddick will help the pass rush, but the depth beyond him needs youth. There are massive holes at linebacker, corner and safety, but these are positions the Eagles have been hesitant to address high in recent drafts - will they this year?

Washington Commanders - Linebacker/Safety

Chase Young will be back to lead a strong defensive line, but Washington could take it to the next level by adding a big-time linebacker and some defensive back talent. At pick No 11 in the first round, they may just be in the perfect place for value - if Kyle Hamilton or Derek Stingley fall into their laps, they will be extremely happy. They could also think about quarterback or receiver, but may be best served waiting until later in the draft to look at wideout, and being even more patient to address signal-caller next offseason.