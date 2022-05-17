Jack Crawford: London-born defensive end announces retirement from NFL after 10 years

Jack Crawford has called time on his NFL playing career

London-born Jack Crawford has announced his retirement from the NFL after a decade-long career across which he enjoyed spells with five different teams while playing an integral role in the growth of football overseas.

The 33-year-old entered the league as a fifth-round pick out of Penn State for the then-Oakland Raiders at the 2012 NFL Draft having first been introduced to football at St. Augustine Preparatory School in New Jersey after moving to the United States in 2005.

He went on to spend time with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans and most recently the Arizona Cardinals, where he signed ahead of the 2021 campaign before being placed on injured reserve.

Crawford hangs up his cleats having logged 165 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, 40 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 109 career games.

Jack Crawford career stats (Pro Football Reference) Season Team Games played Total tackles Sacks Forced fumbles Tackles for loss QB hits 2012 OAK 4 3 0 0 0 0 2013 OAK 15 16 0 0 1 2 2014 DAL 6 8 2 1 2 1 2015 DAL 16 21 4 0 7 4 2016 DAL 16 25 3.5 0 3 6 2017 ATL 4 5 0 0 0 3 2018 ATL 16 35 6 1 7 9 2019 ATL 16 24 0.5 0 1 5 2020 TEN 16 28 2 1 3 10

In 2014 the defensive lineman signed for the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he was granted a UK homecoming when he featured in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium while tallying 9.5 sacks, 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 38 games (11 starts) across three seasons.

His most productive period in the NFL came with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 when he collected a career-high six sacks, 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits in 16 games (11 starts).

It was in Atlanta where he notably worked with UK-born coach Aden Durde, the pair having met when Dallas' defensive line coach was present at Cowboys training camp in 2014 as part of the NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Crawford has served as a willing ambassador for the NFL's mission to further its global expansion, particularly as a leading voice when it comes to the potential of the UK's NFL Academy.

"I would say when I first got into the league that this was a vision I always dreamed of because I knew there were guys that had what it takes to not just play NFL football but get their D1 scholarship, which I think is the most important part," Crawford told Sky Sports back in October.

"I've been so focused on my own career and just the NFL week to week, keeping my job, that I haven't had a chance to see how far it's come and to see it now it's crazy."