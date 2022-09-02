New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins: NFL Week One game picks live on Sky Sports

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots live on Sky Sports on the first NFL Sunday of the season

NFL Sundays are back on Sky Sports. And the Miami Dolphins will host the New England Patriots to kick off the first NFL Sunday of the 2022 season.

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick takes his Patriots to Miami to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in a crunch AFC East clash - live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm.

And it's another divisional grudge match which follows as part of the first Sunday night double-header of the season, with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers travelling to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North (Kick-Off, 9.25pm).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the top 10 plays by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the 2021 NFL season. Watch the top 10 plays by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the 2021 NFL season.

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and a mouth-watering Sunday Night Football matchup where Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Texas to face 'America's Team', the Dallas Cowboys (Kick-Off, 1.20am, Monday).

The 2022 campaign officially gets under way on Thursday night, with the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am, Friday morning.

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds will be building up to the big game alongside Phoebe Schecter, Great Britain's first-ever female NFL coach and a former coaching intern with the Bills, with a three-hour special NFL 32 Live show from 9pm on Thursday night, including interviews with and contributions from some of the biggest names in the NFL.

Neil and Phoebe will then be back to host the first NFL Sunday double-header of the season too, joined by ex-NFL player Jason Bell - a former defensive back with the Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Giants - to cover all of the action in Miami and Minnesota.

And Week One on Sky Sports concludes with Russell Wilson's much-anticipated return to Seattle on Monday Night Football as the Seahawks host his new team, the Denver Broncos (Kick-Off, 1.15am, Tuesday).

Don't miss a second of the 2022 NFL season with Sky Sports NFL - join us for the return of the dedicated channel from Monday, August 22 and for all the live action, starting with Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams from 1.20am on Friday, September 9.