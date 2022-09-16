Chargers 24-27 Chiefs: Justin Herbert injures his ribs as Kansas City comeback from 10-point deficit to win, but LA QB said to be 'OK'

The Los Angeles Chargers blew a 10-point third-quarter lead to lose 27-24 to AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs in a Thursday night thriller, a game in which Justin Herbert was shaken up with a rib injury but is said to be 'OK'.

Story of the Game

Chargers quarterback Herbert is expected to get X-rays after a big hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna in the fourth quarter saw him head to the trainer's room at Arrowhead Stadium, his left arm held tightly to his ribs.

Herbert ultimately only missed one play after the hit, returning to gamely try and rally his team to victory, while Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after the game that he is confident the Pro Bowl quarterback would be 'OK'.

Herbert finished with 334 yards and three touchdown passes, along with one interception that proved to be a costly pick-six, while Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards and two TDs in leading his team to a comeback victory.

Kansas City fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up, still trailing by 10 early in the second half. Rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson finally put the home side up by seven in the fourth quarter when picking off Herbert and down near the goal line and returning it a massive 99-yards for the go-ahead score.

Things got worse for the Chargers as two series' later Herbert briefly left the field to injury; Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire subsequently split the LA defense on a 52-yard run to set up a field goal that increased the Chiefs' lead to 10 with three and a half minutes to go.

Herbert returned to the game and valiantly tried to keep the Chargers in it. He threw a 36-yard dart on fourth down to extend their ensuing possession, then found Joshua Palmer in the back of the endzone on fourth-and-goal to pull LA to within three at 27-24 with just over a minute to go.

But Kansas City recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock to clinch a crucial divisional win and move to 2-0 on the season. Chargers drop to 1-1.

Stats leaders

Passing: Justin Herbert, 33/48, 334 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Josh Allen, 14 carries, 39 yards

Receiving: Mike Williams, eight catches, 113 yards, 1 TD

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 24/35, 235 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, eight carries, 74 yards

Receiving: Travis Kelce, five catches, 51 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chargers 3-0 Chiefs Dustin Hopkins 31-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Chargers 10-0 Chiefs Justin Herbert one-yard TD pass to Zander Horvath (extra point) Chargers 10-7 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes nine-yard TD pass to Jerick McKinnon (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Chargers 17-7 Chiefs Justin Herbert 15-yard TD pass to Mike Williams (extra point) Chargers 17-14 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes 41-yard TD pass to Justin Watson (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Chargers 17-17 Chiefs Matt Ammendola 19-yard field goal Chargers 17-24 Chiefs Jaylen Watson 99-yard interception return for a TD (extra point) Chargers 17-27 Chiefs Matt Ammendola 31-yard field goal Chargers 24-27 Chiefs Justin Herbert seven-yard TD pass to Joshua Palmer (extra point)

What they said... Chargers coach 'not concerned'

Chargers head coach, Brandon Staley: "It was just a tough NFL game and he [Herbert] took some big hits.

"None of those big hits had any impact on him bringing his team back the way he always does. I think that we're going to learn a lot more tomorrow."

[Concerns about Herbert going forward?]: "No, because he's Justin Herbert.

"You're not going to see a quarterback at any level of football play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance more than him.

"There's nobody that can do what he can do, nobody. He showed a lot of guts, he showed us what he shows every day, that we're never out of the fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance."

Chiefs rookie cornerback, Jaylen Watson: "I woke up knowing I was going to get a pick, honestly.

"I just knew, being a seventh-rounder, having my first start, I was going to get tested a lot and early, and I just felt I was going to get one today, and that's what happened.

"I don't even remember what happened in the moment. It was just all so surreal, I was just super thankful. The ball just ended up in my chest and I took it home."

What's next?

