NFL Predictions Week Two: Dante Hall joins Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold to make their game picks

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver and return man Dante Hall joins Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold to give their predictions for Week Two in the NFL.

Hall, who joins our live coverage in the studio on Sunday night - 5pm, Sky Sports NFL - has gone bold and picked one or two upsets from the Week Two games live on Sky Sports.

Click on the link below to listen to the trio on this week's Inside The Huddle podcast and read on to see Neil, Jeff and Dante's Week Two game picks...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys from Week One of the NFL season Highlights of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys from Week One of the NFL season

NEIL PICKS: Buccaneers

"The Saints have won four-straight against Tom Brady. They are one of the few teams who don't quake in their boots when they see TB12 on the other side of the ball.

"It's a very difficult choice, because I like the way the Saints ended their game against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Suddenly Michael Thomas looked back to the 2019 version of himself, Jarvis Landry went over 100 yards receiving and they've got rookie Chris Olave.

"But I'm going to go with the Bucs. I think they've got a good defense, they've still got Brady and I think he ends the streak this week."

Live NFL Live on

JEFF PICKS: Buccaneers

"I agree with you Neil, if those three guys [Thomas, Landry, Olave] can stay healthy and keep productive, they are going to help Jameis Winston at quarterback a great deal. It was the best version of Jameis I've seen since he came into the NFL.

"But, I think the Bucs have a Championship-calibre team, and the Saints have to show me they're capable of beating this Tampa Bay team.

Dennis Allen is the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints, who have won four-straight regular season games against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DANTE PICKS: Saints

"I like New Orleans. Because of their head coach Dennis Allen.

"He was my special teams coach, a defensive coach when I was in college at Texas A&M. I'm rooting for him, so I will admit, I'm a little biased. But this guy is also the kryptonite to Tom Brady - he is the only guy who makes him look like a novice when it comes to playing quarterback.

"Until Tom can show me otherwise, I've got to go with Dennis Allen and the Saints."

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Chicago Bears from Week One of the NFL season Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Chicago Bears from Week One of the NFL season

NEIL PICKS: 49ers

"The weather in Chicago was a great leveller for the 49ers last week in their defeat to the Bears, but if you're going to give up three first-round draft picks for Trey Lance, is it not fair to expect - and I know he is young and inexperienced - for him to go and win that game? There is pressure on him already, isn't there?

"That said, I'm still picking the 49ers to win this game. They've got the better team, a really good roster."

Live NFL Live on

JEFF PICKS: 49ers

"There are a lot of factors in this one. What will be interesting to watch is how Seattle handles this week. They had been listening to the noise for the last five months about Russell Wilson coming back to play them in Week One - they wanted to beat him, no doubt about it.

"But are they going to have the maturity that veteran teams and great teams have where they can now re-focus going on the road against a very good San Francisco team. Yes, they lost in Chicago, but I'm giving Lance a pass."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Russell Wilson shows vintage touch on his first TD pass with the Denver Broncos to Jerry Jeudy in the game against the Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson shows vintage touch on his first TD pass with the Denver Broncos to Jerry Jeudy in the game against the Seattle Seahawks

DANTE PICKS: Seahawks

"You cannot judge Lance playing in a game like that [in Chicago], and that weather. I'm going to hold off and wait to judge him until Week Four or Five.

"But I'm going to go with Seattle in this one, for two reasons - I think they are going to ride the wave of the momentum from their win over their old quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and I also think Geno Smith looked great in that game."

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Minnesota Vikings from Week One of the NFL season Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Minnesota Vikings from Week One of the NFL season

NEIL PICKS: Packers

"Aaron Rodgers was like a kettle last Sunday. He started off calm, and then he boiled and he boiled and he boiled over.

"The only way the Packers' young receivers get back in his good books is to perform on the field... and I think they will.

"I'm picking Green Bay to bounce back in this game."

Live NFL Live on

JEFF PICKS: Bears

"Rodgers has got a bunch of young kids right now that are going to make mistakes.

"I would not be shocked at all if Chicago went to Green Bay and won."

DANTE PICKS: Bears

"I like Green Bay's defense. It looks solid.

"But you just don't get rid of one of the top receivers in the league [Davante Adams] and think you're not going to have a drop-off. It's going to take a while to adjust to that and I just don't think Green Bay are ready. I'm taking the Bears."

Thursday Night Football

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week 2 of the NFL season Highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week 2 of the NFL season

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"It's at Arrowhead, so I'm going to pick the Chiefs.

"Home advantage is going to be a factor - and they were so impressive in their opening win over the Arizona Cardinals."

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"I like the Chiefs too. The thing that gives them the edge in my mind is you're talking about a veteran coaching staff - Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy have been down this road a thousand times before. They will have this team prepared."

DANTE PICKS: Chiefs

"I agree. It's a great point by Jeff - Kansas City have been in Super Bowls two of the last four years, to four-straight AFC Championships. A Thursday night game is going to feel like a preseason game to the Chiefs, compared to the Chargers.

"And, for teams playing on a short week, I always tend to give the advantage to the home team.

"The Chargers are going to travel on the Wednesday and only have really two days to prepare to face the best offense in the league.

"And Arrowhead is going to be rocking! Talk about a tough environment for L.A. to come in and play."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!