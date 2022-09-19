Bears 10-27 Packers: Green Bay bounce back from Week One defeat to continue Chicago domination

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers from week two of the NFL season Highlights of the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers from week two of the NFL season

The Green Bay Packers recovered from their Week One defeat to the Minnesota Vikings with a comprehensive 27-10 home win over divisional rivals, the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Story of the Game

Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown, and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Bears.

Jones had five carries for 49 yards and three catches for 27 yards in a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota, and the Packers (1-1) vowed he'd have a bigger role.

That proved to be the case. He came through, gaining 8.8 yards per rush and leading the Packers' 203-yard ground attack. He had 15 carries as well as three catches for 38 yards.

Green Bay beat the Bears (1-1) for a seventh straight time, matching its second-longest win streak in the 205-game history of the NFLs oldest rivalry. The Packers won 10 straight over the Bears from 1994-98. They have two other seven-game win streaks in this series, from 1928-30 and 2000-03.

Aaron Rodgers continued his impressive run against the Bears

The Packers built a 24-7 halftime lead by dominating the second period, then made a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to thwart a Bears comeback attempt.

A week after he struggled to connect with his new crop of receivers, Rodgers was characteristically efficient, going 19 of 25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers are 24-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started.

Chicago's David Montgomery rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries. Fields had a touchdown run and was 7 of 11 for 70 yards with an interception.

The Packers outscored the Bears 21-0 in the second quarter. Jones scored twice, both times catching pitches from Rodgers in the backfield and reaching the end zone.

The first was a backward pass that got ruled as a 15-yard carry. On the second touchdown, Jones went in motion, caught a flip pass in the backfield and scored from eight yards out. Jones benefited from the return of right tackle Elgton Jenkins, playing for the first time since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament last November.

Jones' second score was Rodgers' 450th career touchdown pass. The only other players to reach that mark are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player to reach 450 touchdown passes in NFL history with his assist to Aaron Jones Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player to reach 450 touchdown passes in NFL history with his assist to Aaron Jones

Rodgers added No. 451 in the final minute of the first half with a five-yard completion to Allen Lazard, who sat out the Vikings game with an ankle injury.

Rodgers completed passes to eight receivers. None had more than three receptions, but Sammy Watkins turned his trio of catches into 93 yards.

The Bears made the game competitive in the second half, capitalising on Green Bay's mistakes.

Cairo Santos' 40-yard field goal cut Green Bay's lead to 24-10 after a fumbled exchange between Rodgers and A.J. Dillon gave the Bears the ball at their own 31.

The Packers' next series got foiled when a snap from Josh Myers hit receiver Christian Watson, who was in motion, and got past Rodgers. Dillon recovered the fumble, but it put the Packers in a third-and-22 situation and led to a punt.

Chicago drove toward Green Bay's end zone and had an apparent 6-yard touchdown run by Fields overturned when replays determined he was down before stretching his arm across the goal line.

On the next play, Fields ran again on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1, and officials ruled that Preston Smith and Jarran Reed stopped him just short of the end zone with a little over eight minutes left in the game.

Stats leaders

Passing: Justin Fields, 7/11, 70 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: David Montgomery, 15 carries, 122 yards

Receiving: Equanimeous St. Brown, 2 catches, 39 yards

Packers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 19/25, 234 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

Rushing: Aaron Jones, 15 carries, 132 yards

Receiving: Sammy Watkins, 3 catches, 93 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bears 0-3 Packers Mason Crosby 40-yard field goal Bears 7-3 Packers Justin Fields three-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bears 7-10 Packers Aaron Jones 15-yard rushing TD (extra point) Bears 7-17 Packers Aaron Rodgers eight-yard TD pass to Aaron Jones (extra point) Bears 7-24 Packers Aaron Rodgers five-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Bears 10-24 Packers Cairo Santos 44-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Bears 7-27 Packers Mason Crosby 28-yard field goal

What they said... Jones: 'I knew I had to show up'

Aaron Jones was thrilled to have spearheaded the victory.

"That just naturally put a smile on my face," Aaron Jones said. "I knew I had to show up when my number was called. That just pushes me that much harder.

"It says a lot about our offense," he added. "You know what's coming, but you have to stop it. That's not easy to do. I just say kudos to our whole offensive unit and our whole team for responding and bouncing back from last week."

Aaron Jones walks off the field with Rodgers

"Tonight was really about 28 (A.J. Dillon) and 33 (Jones), getting them the football," said Aaron Rodgers. "I didn't play great. I feel like the stats look a little better than the game.

"I missed some throws that I should never miss. There were some opportunities for more points out there."

"Coming out with a disappointing loss like this, it hurts," Bears quarterback Justin Fields said. "We've just got to respond."

What's next?

Week Two of the NFL season concludes with a double-helping of Monday Night Football.

The widely-fancied Buffalo Bills aim to back up their opening victory over the LA Rams, when they host the 0-1 Tennessee Titans live on Sky Sports Arena.

Meanwhile, the in-form Minnesota Vikings travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Sky Sports NFL.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!