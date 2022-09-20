Tennessee Titans 7-41 Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen throws four touchdown passes in blowout Monday night win
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs caught three of Josh Allen's four touchdown passes as he topped 100 yards receiving for the second-straight game to start the season; Diggs finished with 12 catches for 148 yards and the three scores
Josh Allen marked his side's home opener with four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, as the Buffalo Bills secured a blowout 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.
Story of the Game
Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of his 38 pass attempts for 317 yards, before being rested for the entire fourth quarter with the victory already well secured.
Diggs was the other standout, securing 12 catches for 148 yards, seeing him top 100 yards receiving in each of the receiver's first two games of the season.
The Bills defense, meanwhile, limited the Titans to just 182 yards of total offense and only 12 first downs, returning two sacks and forcing four turnovers.
More to follow...