Minnesota Vikings 7-24 Philadelphia Eagles: Kirk Cousins intercepted three times to see Vikings soundly beaten in Philadelphia

Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions as his Minnesota Vikings were soundly beaten 24-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Story of the Game

While Cousins struggled, Philadelphia third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts enjoyed a breakout game, returning 301 total yards in the first half alone and finishing with three touchdowns.

Hurts had 333 yards passing and a touchdown, along with 57 yards on 11 rushes and two scores on the ground.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in their Monday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay came down with two of Cousins' interceptions in a scoreless second half. The Minnesota QB finished the game 27 for 46 for 221 yards and the three picks.

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson was limited to just six catches for 48 yards a week after returning 184 receiving yards and two TDs in a convincing win over the Green Bay Packers.

Philadelphia raced out into a 24-7 half-time lead, while both teams were held scoreless after the break, with Cousins' three picks, as well as Hurts', all coming in the second half. The Eagles also had a field goal blocked in the third quarter.

With the defeat, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday night - the worst record in league history, according to NFL Research.

The Eagles move to 2-0 on the season, leading the NFC East, while the Vikings drop back to 1-1 and level with their three division rivals - the Packers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears - in the NFC North.

Stats leaders

Passing: Kirk Cousins, 27/46, 221 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

Rushing: Dalvin Cook, six carries, 17 yards

Receiving: Adam Thielen, four catches, 52 yards

Justin Jefferson, six catches, 48 yards

Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 26/31, 333 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Miles Sanders, 17 carries, 80 yards

Jalen Hurts, 11 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: DeVonta Smith, seven catches, 80 yards

A.J. Brown, five catches, 69 yards

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Vikings 0-7 Eagles Jalen Hurts three-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Vikings 0-14 Eagles Jalen Hurts 53-yard TD pass to Quez Watkins (extra point) Vikings 7-14 Eagles Kirk Cousins two-yard TD pass to Irv Smith Jr. (extra point) Vikings 7-21 Eagles Jalen Hurts 26-yard TD run (extra point) Vikings 7-24 Eagles Jake Elliott 38-yard field goal

What they said... 'Kirk battled tonight'

Vikings quarterback, Kirk Cousins: "I think that getting behind early we probably had to throw a little more often than we would have liked, and didn't stay as balanced as we'd like to be.

"Part of the challenge is we didn't stay on the field, we didn't run enough plays, and so those three-and-outs early aren't how we want to start.

"I think their defense deserves credit. They did a good job with rush and with coverage, and the combination made it tough for us."

Vikings head coach, Kevin O'Connell: "I thought Kirk [Cousins] battled tonight.

"I put him in some tough spots, and I think our overall offensive philosophy, when we do not succeed in activating those things, it puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and that's where I once again put this one 100 per cent on me."

What's next?

Week Three in the NFL kicks off with an AFC North rivalry clash on Thursday Night Football as the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (1-1). Watch it live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am on Friday morning.

The Eagles next have a trip to the Washington Commanders (1-1) on Sunday at 6pm, while the Vikings will hope to get back to winning ways at home against the Lions (1-1) at the same time this weekend.

