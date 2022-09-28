Davante Adams: Las Vegas Raiders receiver 'frustrated and angry' by team's winless start to season

Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders are yet to win through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season

Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams has said he is "frustrated and angry" by the team's winless start to the season following his big-money trade to the team in the offseason.

The Raiders entered the 2022 campaign with a fair amount of optimism, having reached the playoffs as a wild card team last year, before then bringing in Adams from the Green Bay Packers as well as long-time New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.

But, through three weeks of the season, Las Vegas are left as the sole remaining 0-3 team in the NFL after losses to the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and, most recently, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Las Vegas Raiders against the Tennessee Titans in Week Three of the NFL season Highlights of the Las Vegas Raiders against the Tennessee Titans in Week Three of the NFL season

Live NFL Live on

"Frustrated and angry," Adams told reporters. "I expect more.

"It's not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody's naive to the fact that nobody's just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward."

One of the biggest factors in Adams leaving the Packers and signing a five-year, $141.25m deal with the Raiders - making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at the time - was the opportunity to reunite with his former college team-mate at Fresno State, quarterback Derek Carr.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Was Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' first touchdown for the team - a stunning fingertip grab in crunch time Was Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' first touchdown for the team - a stunning fingertip grab in crunch time

But, after a big opening week performance in which Adams caught 10 balls for 141 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Chargers, the wideout has since caught just seven passes for 48 yards in the two weeks since - albeit finding the endzone again in both games.

Adams added: "Frustration is okay. It's not the end of the world to be frustrated.

"I don't think anybody in here should be happy or content with losing, when you have the type of men we have in this locker room.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of the top plays from Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver duo of newly-acquired Davante Adams and veteran Hunter Renfrow Watch some of the top plays from Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver duo of newly-acquired Davante Adams and veteran Hunter Renfrow

"And like I said from the very beginning, just because we're good on paper doesn't mean we're going to be great as a team. We're still working towards that, and it's still early. But we've got to start establishing who we are as a team.

"So, like I said, frustration is OK as long as you do something about it."

The Raiders' next opportunity to 'do something about it' and perhaps get that first win on the board is this Sunday at home to AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos - live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm, Sunday.

'The pressure in that building has got to be palpable'

Since 1990, only 2.5 per cent of 0-3 teams have made the playoffs, and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms have speculated whether Adams might already be regretting his decision to leave behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, with the Packers having started the season 2-1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heaps praise on his former team-mate Davante Adams, comparing him to the likes of Kobe Bryant, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers heaps praise on his former team-mate Davante Adams, comparing him to the likes of Kobe Bryant, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

"That pressure increases and intensifies within the building with each additional loss," Florio said. "It's going to be even worse for them this week, until they get that win, it's going to keep ratcheting up.

"They are in the AFC West and good luck getting a Wild Card in the AFC - how many loses until you're disqualified? They're already halfway to six."

Simms, a former quarterback in the NFL, added: "It is getting dicey. The pressure in that building has got to be palpable.

"It's a new head coach too which always adds more pressure to it. You want to get that first win.

"The regret-o-meter for this year [for Adams], at this moment, is going to be high - probably 10 - because he has left Green Bay, a team that is definitely one of the best in the NFC. It will be shocking if they didn't get into the playoffs and weren't a major player.

"But as it pertains to the next three or four years, with Rodgers' situation there - and where that goes - it is probably a lesser number in terms of the big picture.

"This year he is going to have to take his lumps. He is going to have to watch Green Bay win a lot of games while his own team is struggling."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!