Patrick Mahomes can see himself following Tom Brady's lead and playing till he's 45 years old

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady beat Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their last meeting, in Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he wants to follow 45-year-old Tom Brady's example and "play as long as I can" as the pair prepare to face-off on Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Mahomes is 18 years Brady's junior and were he to also play until he was 45, that would see him still in the NFL by the 2040 season.

"I want to play as long as I can play, and I can still have a chance to help the team get better," Mahomes said.

"Obviously, it's hard to play until you're 45 years old, and I don't want to be out there just hanging on. You see what Tom is - he's still playing at a very high level.

"I think that's why it's hard for him to kind of give it up - when you're playing at a high level you don't want to leave it."

Mahomes added: "For me, I'm going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible and as long as they'll let me play and I can play at a high level, I'll be out there."

Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, while he also topped those categories last season - even at the age of 44. He also holds the record of seven Super Bowl wins.

Mahomes has one title to his name at the age of 27, and had the chance to make that two only for Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat him and the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV to conclude the 2020 season.

This Sunday's matchup will be Mahomes and Brady's first meeting since that Super Bowl clash and could prove to be their last, depending on what Brady - who retired and then unretired this past offseason - opts to do at the end of the season. Brady currently leads 3-2 in their head-to-head meetings.

"It's special to see the things that he's done in this league," Mahomes added on Brady.

"The way he was able to change the position, the longevity of great success - I mean that's the crazy part - you look at his career and there's never really been a down year.

"He's always been great and had a great season and found ways to get even better. He's done stuff off the field that hasn't impacted him on the field, but still made his legacy even greater so it's always a great opportunity for me and our team to go up against a great quarterback and really [measure] where our team is at."

Both the Chiefs and Buccaneers have started the season with 2-1 records through the first three weeks, with both teams beaten for the first time last weekend, by the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, respectively, going into this Sunday's meeting.

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will host the Week Four clash between the Chiefs and Buccaneers should Hurricane Ian force the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to be relocated.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller confirmed the contingency plan on Wednesday. He offered no timetable or deadline for making a decision but pledged that the league will not do anything to "negatively impact public safety efforts in the affected areas".

The Buccaneers have already evacuated Tampa this week because of effects from Hurricane Ian's landfall but, as of now, the Sunday night matchup with the Chiefs remains as scheduled in the city. The team have relocated their players, coaches and some of their families to the South Florida area and are practicing at the Miami Dolphins' facility.

U.S Bank Stadium is available to host the game should it need to be moved because the Minnesota Vikings are in London this week to play the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Miller added that if the game is moved, it would still be played on Sunday night rather than a day or two later.

