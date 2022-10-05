Jonathan Taylor: Indianapolis Colts star running back ruled out of Denver Broncos game with ankle injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will miss their Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out of the team's Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury.

Taylor picked up the knock late on in the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and did not return to the game.

The All-Pro running back, who had been undergoing constant rehab since in an effort to return on Thursday, will now miss the first game of his college and professional careers combined.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Tennessee Titans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week Four of the NFL season Highlights of the Tennessee Titans against the Indianapolis Colts in Week Four of the NFL season

On Tuesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich and Taylor both said they were hopeful that the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him out. "But if you can't go, you can't go," Taylor said.

Live NFL Live on

Taylor's absence is a big blow to an Indianapolis offense that has struggled through the first four weeks of the season, including the third-year star.

Taylor was the NFL's leading rusher in 2021, with 1,811 yards, but he has returned only 328 on 81 carries so far this year, failing to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark since Week One, with zero touchdowns scored in the past three games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We have picked the best highlight-reel plays from six of the top running backs in the 2021 NFL season We have picked the best highlight-reel plays from six of the top running backs in the 2021 NFL season

With Taylor out, Nyheim Hines figures to get the bulk of the reps on Thursday night, though the backup RB has earned just 11 yards on eight rushes in 2022 - adding 17 catches for 113 yards.

The Colts are also likely to elevate veteran former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to go up against his old team.

Former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay could face his old team with the Indianapolis Colts

In addition to Taylor, the Colts (1-2-1) also ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard, safety Julian Blackmon and defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the game in Denver (2-2).

Leonard broke his nose and sustained a concussion in his season debut against the Titans. He was also listed with a back injury on Wednesday's report. Blackmon has an ankle injury and Lewis is also dealing with a concussion.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!