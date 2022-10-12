Davante Adams charged with assault: Las Vegas Raiders receiver also facing potential NFL suspension for photographer push

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Davante Adams' two long touchdown grabs for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs Watch Davante Adams' two long touchdown grabs for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanour assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following his team's 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Charges were filed on Wednesday morning, with the citation from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department saying Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground in an "intentional, overt act that caused whiplash, headache and possible minor concussion." A court date has been set for Thursday, November 10.

The NFL is also investigating Adams' actions. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Adams could face possible punishment, including a fine or suspension.

Zebley was pushed by Adams as the Raiders receiver was entering the tunnel heading towards the dressing room following the game. He apologised for his actions when speaking to reporters after the game, and again on Twitter.

"I want to apologise to the guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said.

"I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way."

Raiders head coach supports Adams 'wholeheartedly'

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said on Tuesday that he supports Adams and will cooperate in any investigation.

"I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being," McDaniels said. "As a person, he's a great guy.

"I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don't think there was any intent behind it, on his part."

McDaniels added: "Whatever [the NFL] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we'll comply. But we're kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point."

Simms hopeful Adams avoids suspension | 'Humans make mistakes'

There is no timetable for a decision from the NFL, a source told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. With the Raiders (1-4) currently on a bye week, the league may choose to take its time over handing out any potential punishment.

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms described the incident as "pretty shocking" but believed it was "out of character" for Adams and hopes a suspension isn't handed down by the league.

"Davante Adams is one of those receivers that you never really see have any outburst at all," Simms said on NBC's Pro Football Talk (Sky Sports NFL, weekdays, 6pm). "He is a guy who is usually able to keep his emotions in check.

"I don't know where this goes; I hope it doesn't end up in a suspension. I would understand a fine, I think that's totally justifiable, but to lose a game over it, I don't know about that.

"He has never done anything like this before, and humans make mistakes.

"It is an emotional sport and we want players to care. This is a guy that really does care, legitimately. I can understand his emotions, but I'm disappointed in Davante Adams. It's a bad look for him."

Pro Football Talk presenter Mike Florio wasn't quite so forgiving, adding: "What Davante Adams did was inexcusable. He is a great guy and it's out of character, but he did it - and now he is going to face the consequences.

"He is lucky that kid didn't get seriously hurt - because he could have."

Adams is in his first year with the team after having left the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, signing a five-year, $141.25m deal with Las Vegas that made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

He caught three passes for 124 yards and two long touchdowns of 58 and 48 yards in the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs. The 29-year-old has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs with his new team through the first five weeks of the season.

