Philadelphia Eagles 26-17 Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Hurts shines as undefeated run continues

Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Eagles held on after their 20-0 lead shrank to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2004 when they won their first seven games and went to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles scored 20 points in the second quarter and have now outscored opponents 112-27 in that quarter this season, converting 8 of 12 fourth-down attempts coming into the game and keeping the gambles rolling on their first scoring drive, Hurts connecting with A.J. Brown on fourth-and-3 for 11 yards.

Then on fourth-and-4 from the 10, the Eagles snared Dallas in a neutral zone infraction for an automatic first down. Miles Sanders scored on a 5-yard TD run and a 7-0 lead.

Rush, solid but hardly lighting up the scoreboard as a starter, had a pass deflected and intercepted by Gardner-Johnson, who flapped his arms after the pick and had Eagles fans going wild before Hurts capitalised off the pick and hit Brown for a 15-yard TD and a 14-0 lead.

Jake Elliott, who missed last weeks game with a bad ankle, added field goals of 51 and 34 yards to make it 20-0 whilst Elliott's second field goal came after Slay intercepted Rush.

Philadelphia put the game away with an efficient drive that took up more than half the fourth quarter as the Eagles converted three third downs and Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 7-yard touchdown, the Eagles failing on the 2-point conversion but leading 26-17.

Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown during the second half to make the game 20-10

Hurts converted two of the third downs on rushing attempts and Philly needed the clutch runs after the Cowboys (4-2) powered their way back into the game.

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 14-yard run in the third that made it 20-10 but Rush countered, throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson in the fourth for a 20-17 game.

Gardner-Johnson made a diving catch for his second interception to cut off one late drive, and Brett Maher missed a 59-yard field-goal attempt in a last-gasp effort to stay within striking distance.

