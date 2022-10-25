Indianapolis Colts bench Matt Ryan for 'rest of season' in favour of second-year QB Sam Ehlinger

Indianapolis Colts veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has been benched after a 3-3-1 start to the season

The Indianapolis Colts are benching veteran starting quarterback and former league MVP Matt Ryan for the rest of the season, in favour of second-year, sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger.

Ryan is ruled out of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders after separating his shoulder in the team's 19-10 defeat to the Tennessee Titans at the weekend, but Colts head coach Frank Reich stressed that the move is a permanent one.

"We are going to make a significant change to the starting lineup," Reich told reporters on Monday. "We are going to elevate Sam to be the starting quarterback.

"Extremely difficult decision, obviously, given the respect and admiration we have for Matt Ryan and what he's done and what he's brought here.

"This is a point that needs to be made crystal clear. I said, 'Matt, we did not hold up our end of the bargain. You came here and we promised you a top NFL rushing game and we promised you great protection. And we haven't as an offense delivered on that. And that starts with me.'

"That was basically my message to Matt. He's a pro's pro. This guy is special, special, special."

Reich added: "Excited for Sam and the opportunity this presents for him.

"We've always thought from day one that Sam had some kind of special sauce. He's continued to show it. I've been particularly impressed with Sam this year in practice.

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders

"Once the season started, the look he's giving on scout team, the quality of his throws, the way he's commanding himself out there, the total package. Just feel like, at this point, that's the best decision for our team going forward."

It represents a stunning move by the Colts, given that they only acquired Ryan via trade from the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. He is making $24.7 million this year and is due $12 million guaranteed, with a $35 million salary cap hit coming in 2023.

The 2016 MVP, and former Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year winner, spent his first 14 seasons in the NFL with the Falcons.

Matt Ryan is a former league MVP back in 2016 during his time with the Atlanta Falcons

The 37-year-old Ryan has struggled this season behind a faulty Colts offensive line as the team has stumbled out to a 3-3-1 start on the season. He has completed 68.4 per cent of his passes for 2,008 yards, with nine touchdowns but also a league-high nine interceptions.

Ryan has also fumbled the football 11 times, losing three of them, and has been sacked 24 times, tied for most in the NFL.

In Sunday's loss to rivals Tennessee, he threw two interceptions, including one which was returned for a game-changing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Colts are 29th in the league in scoring, averaging 16.1 points. Sunday's game was the third contest this season in which the Colts have scored 12 points or fewer.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has opted to freshen up his team's struggling offense after their first seven games

"Our poor production on offense is not on one person - it's not on Matt Ryan," Reich added.

"But we also know, as Matt and I talked it through, as head coach I'm judged on wins and losses. And quarterbacks are judged on points and production and turnovers.

"We understand that's how it is in this league."

The 24-year-old Ehlinger has yet to start an NFL game, appearing in just three contests as a rookie, throwing zero passes and rushing the ball three times for nine yards.

The former Texas QB in college was promoted to backup over Nick Foles two weeks ago.

