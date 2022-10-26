Denver Broncos: Sir Lewis Hamilton says he 'jumped at chance' to part-own NFL team

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton watched the Denver Broncos for the first time after becoming co-owner of the NFL team as they played in Los Angeles Lewis Hamilton watched the Denver Broncos for the first time after becoming co-owner of the NFL team as they played in Los Angeles

Sir Lewis Hamilton has zero regrets over becoming the part-owner of the Denver Broncos, despite the team struggling to a 2-5 start so far this season.

Hamilton joined the Broncos franchise as part of the Walton-Penner family - the Walmart heirs - takeover of the team in August for a record price of $4.65bn.

The seven-time Formula One champion was pictured at one of their games for the first time on October 17, a 19-16 defeat to the Chargers in Los Angeles. Though the team are playing in London this Sunday, against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley, Hamilton said he will unfortunately be unable to attend as he races in the Mexican Grand Prix.

Despite the team's rough start to the season, Hamilton called it "an honour" to be involved with the Broncos, adding his push for greater diversity and representation in sport was a contributing factor to his decision to get involved.

As of 2020, 69.4 per cent of NFL players were people of colour, with that figure dropping to 12.5 per cent at head coach level and it decreases further at board room and ownership level.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hamilton said: "Honestly, it's such an honour and such an amazing opportunity.

"I remember when I was like nine years old, I used to live on an American air base for a short period of time in the UK, and that was the first time I became aware of it [NFL], and I used to play [video game] Madden.

"I've been to many Super Bowls. I've been to the first game in the UK; I'm going to miss the one this weekend unfortunately because I'm racing in Mexico.

"Melody Hobson called me and said she had this amazing opportunity and would I like to a part of it, and I jumped at it.

"There's a real lack of black ownership [in the NFL], and I'm pushing for diversity constantly. There's a lot of work to do and I'm really proud to be part of it."

