NFL Predictions Week Eight: 49ers @ Rams, Packers @ Bills, Patriots @ Jets

NFL Predictions - Week Eight

Will the Los Angeles Rams finally end their San Francisco 49ers regular-season hoodoo? Can Aaron Rodgers and his 10-point underdog Green Bay Packers come away from Buffalo with a shock win? And do the New York Jets now have Bill Belichick's number?

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were again joined by Super Bowl winners Will Blackmon and Torry Holt on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to give their predictions on this Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports.

Torry and Will both secured a clean sweep with their Week Seven picks, calling all three games correctly, while Neil and Jeff both faltered by picking the Los Angeles Chargers to overcome the Seattle Seahawks.

Click on the link below to listen to Neil, Jeff, Will and Torry on this week's Inside The Huddle podcast and read on to see their Week Eight predictions...

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

New England Patriots (3-4) @ New York Jets (5-2)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 5pm

NEIL PICKS: Patriots

"I like what I'm seeing from the Jets, they're one of the great stories of the season so far.

"But I also worry a little bit about Zach Wilson. And Bill Belichick's record against young quarterbacks means I'm going with New England."

Live NFL Live on

JEFF PICKS: Jets

"They've done a good job of stockpiling players, while Jets fans have been complaining over the past few years.

"They're proactive, like all great organisations. When Breece Hall got hurt last week, they went out and traded for James Robinson [from the Jacksonville Jaguars] to fill that gap. I'm bullish on the Jets right now."

Running back James Robinson has joined the New York Jets in a trade following injury to rookie Breece Hall

WILL PICKS: Jets

"I like the Jets as well in this one. I just believe in that defense and I don't trust the New England offense at all."

TORRY PICKS: Jets

"The quarterback situation in New England right now reminds me of 2001 and when the Patriots had Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady battling it out at the position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Chicago Bears against the New England Patriots from Week Seven of the NFL season Highlights of the Chicago Bears against the New England Patriots from Week Seven of the NFL season

"The Patriots have had the Jets' number in the past, but I think the tide changes in this one. I think the Jets come out and play good football defensively in this one, and get after New England.

"If I do have one concern, it's Wilson at QB. I want to see some maturity from him; for, he at time gets a little too cute. All he has to do is manage the game, don't turn the ball over and be good in the redzone."

San Francisco 49ers (3-4) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 8.25pm

NEIL PICKS: Rams

"There have been a lot of times recently where the 49ers have pushed the Rams around, it has been the narrative of this rivalry - with the exception of last year's NFC Championship game.

"It's 'put up or shut up' time for the Rams in this one. They have not had a quality win over a quality opponent yet this season. They are going to want this one against the 49ers.

"I trust Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford to figure it out... and I don't trust Jimmy Garoppolo."

JEFF PICKS: 49ers

"It's a critical game for both teams, but I'm going to with the 49ers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel's best rushing and receiving plays from the season so far A look at Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel's best rushing and receiving plays from the season so far

"I just believe they're more physical... if, and it's a big if, they're healthy and they get their first team out there on defense.

"I think they will get after the Rams, who are still trying to find their identity. "

WILL PICKS: Rams

"The Rams are going to figure it out. They are going to get physical on both sides of the ball.

"The biggest thing for them is ball security. As long as Stafford doesn't turn it over, as long as they don't put the ball on the ground and they play physical, I'm backing the Rams to get it done."

Live NFL Live on

TORRY PICKS: Rams

"I'm going with the home-team Rams too. They have come off a bye, so have got some rest and I think they're just starting to solve their offensive line issues.

"The Rams simply can't lose eight-straight regular season games to San Francisco. This is a deep-rooted rivalry now, and I think the Rams physically stand up to the Niners in this one."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers' meeting with the Los Angeles Rams from Week Four of the NFL season Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers' meeting with the Los Angeles Rams from Week Four of the NFL season

Green Bay Packers (3-4) @ Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 12.20am

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"Aaron Rodgers is a 10-point underdog for the first time in his career! It's a new world we live in.

"The Bills, meanwhile, are the best team in football. And Josh Allen is the best quarterback in football, even though Patrick Mahomes is sensational also."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week Six of the NFL season Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week Six of the NFL season

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"Bills. And name your score. I don't think this one is even going to be close - it's going to be a blowout!"

Live NFL Live on

WILL PICKS: Packers

"When the lights are out, the stars come out. And one of the biggest stars in the NFL over the last decade has been Rodgers. I'm saying the Packers get it together and come through on Sunday night with the upset!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't believe he's done anything wrong after publicly criticising his team-mates following three defeats on the bounce Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't believe he's done anything wrong after publicly criticising his team-mates following three defeats on the bounce

TORRY PICKS: Bills

"The Bills are legit. Josh Allen is just phenomenal, and then look at the talent he is surrounded by - Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie. Their offensive line and the defense, with the job Leslie Frazier continues to do, are also formidable.

"The energy in Buffalo is astounding, and so give me the Bills over the Packers - in a large way!"

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!