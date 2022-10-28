Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos QB to start at Wembley on Sunday against Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is set to start Sunday's game at Wembley against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Russell Wilson will start the Denver Broncos' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on Sunday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has confirmed, "barring any setbacks".

Wilson missed Denver's defeat to the New York Jets last weekend with a hamstring injury. The quarterback, in his first season with the Broncos after his blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason, was a full participant at Friday's practice session in London.

"Barring any setbacks we're hoping to see Russell out there," Hackett said after Friday's practice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos meet at Wembley in the third and final London game of the season on Sunday

Asked if Wilson had practiced Friday without limitations, Hackett said: "Correct, no limitations... we want to see him get out there and be successful."

He added: "Russell is always going to think he can go. That's what you love about the guy

"For us, we wanted to be sure we gave him time, time to get his mind right, body right everything. Just being out here watching him throw, watching him move in the pocket, you felt a lot more comfortable with him than last week."

Broncos GM has belief in Wilson and head coach Hackett

Wilson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' Week Six loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was one of four defeats in a row for the Broncos (2-5) leading into their London trip. They are currently last in the league in scoring (14.3 points per game).

Despite that, Broncos owner general manager George Paton has given his backing to Wilson and first-year head coach Hackett to turn things around.

"Obviously, the results aren't there," Paton said. "[It's] not good enough at 2-5. We all need to get better, and it starts with me.

"I do believe in this football team, and I do believe in the people in our building - our coaching staff.

"I believe in Nathaniel. I support him 100 per cent. The scrutiny he's faced is unprecedented. I really like how he's kept the team together; they're connected; I appreciate how he's fought through that.

"We can turn it around. It's only seven games. We've been in every game, [but] that's not what it's all about. It's about winning games. We need to learn how to win football games. We haven't done that."

On Wilson, who the team gave a five-year, $245 million contract extension to in September, Paton added: "I'm not concerned. We're in it for the long haul with Russ, not the first seven games.

"We believe in Russ, and I believe in Russ. We just need to play better on offense. The timing, the rhythm - we need an identity - and I think that comes with time. Hopefully, it comes soon."

Khan: Have you checked the Premier League table?

As for Denver's opponents on Sunday, the Jaguars, they also sit 2-5 on the season after four-straight losses but there is a bit more of a feel-good factor surrounding the franchise following on from their NFL-worst record of 3-14 last season.

Owner Shahid Khan, speaking to Sky Sports, was asked what he liked from what he has seen from his team so far in 2022.

"A lot," he said. "Obviously we had a young team, it has gained some experience - it wasn't always pretty - and they've developed, matured.

"We have great coaching, leadership and we've seen the progress."

Khan added: "We're very competitive. All of the games are coming right down to the last series of plays and we have to close things out. That's the final step for the team, to improve our win-loss record."

"He's a class act. A great football player and a great human being. We're delighted he's part of the Jaguars. His skill and confidence has gotten even better, so I'm really optimistic." Jaguars owner Shahid Khan on quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Khan is particularly excited for the Jaguars' return to Wembley on Sunday after three years away due to the Covid pandemic and then a game last season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Our journey started there, our commitment to London started there," Khan said. "I have a huge amount of affection and love for the place, so I'm looking forward to us being there again."

Khan, who is also owner of Fulham Football Club, finished off with a few words on the team's impressive start to the Premier League season which sees them sit seventh after 12 games.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's goals have helped fire Fulham up the Premier League table this season

"Have you checked the Premier League table lately?" he said. "It's pretty good."

"Marco [Silva] has been awesome; I'm so happy for Mitro [Aleksandar Mitrovic]; all the players we have, how hard they've worked and for the results we've had."

