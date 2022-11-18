NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers

NFL Predictions - Week 11

Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson to make their Week 11 predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports.

Click on the link below to listen to this week's podcast and read on below to see their Week 11 picks...

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) @ Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

AVERY PICKS: Eagles

"I'm going with the Eagles. That was a wake-up call for them, the defeat against the Washington Commanders.

"They have talent across the board and a great leader in Jalen Hurts. They should be back rolling against the Colts."

JEFF PICKS: Eagles

"I agree. Philadelphia are a good football team.

"There are times when a loss can be a positive for your team. I think they'll frame it in that regard in Philadelphia and they'll grow from the experience."

NEIL PICKS: Eagles

"I'm going with Philly to bounce back in this one.

"Jeff Saturday as interim coach of the Colts is a nice story, winning his first game in charge and with Matt Ryan back at quarterback, but I just think the Eagles are the better team."

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) @ Minnesota Vikings (8-1)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

AVERY PICKS: Vikings

"I'm going with Minnesota to win again, backing Kirk Cousins and their high-powered offense.

"I feel like their pass rush - led by Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith - is going to be able to get pressure on Dak Prescott and create some turnovers. The Cowboys' offensive line isn't as stable as it has been in the past.

"The way Dak played on Sunday [in the overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers], he didn't look that comfortable in the pocket."

JEFF PICKS: Vikings

"[Former coach] Mike Zimmer did a great job during his time in Minnesota, he had a great reputation as a defensive coach. But where this Minnesota team are better, in my mind, than people give them credit for, is on the defensive side of the ball. They really can get after the passer."

"Vikings for me."

NEIL PICKS: Vikings

"This is a really good game between two playoff contenders.

"The Vikings live in this close-game world - winning seven in a row by one-score - and I'm going to pick Minnesota to win again."

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

AVERY PICKS: Chiefs

"I've got to go with the Chiefs, because if receivers Keen Allen and Mike Williams are questionable, that's a huge red flag.

"I'd take the Chargers if they had one of them back, but without both, I just don't see how they can beat the Chiefs. Herbert won't have enough targets to throw to.

"Kansas City, meanwhile, have too many weapons, on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. The Chargers always seem to play them close, but then the Chiefs always seem to have too much and eventually pull away thanks to some Patrick Mahomes magic."

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"I like Kansas City too. The injury bug seems to hit the Chargers every year."

NEIL PICKS: Chargers

"These two teams always seem to play wild games. They had one earlier in the season, the same game that Justin Herbert hurt his ribs - the Chargers were up by 14 in that one before losing.

"This Chargers team is still a bit banged up, with the status of Allen and Williams up in the air, but I've been studying the analytics and I've realised that if I pick the Chargers and they win, I win our predictions for this week - as we've all picked the same up till now.

"With you two both going for the Chiefs, I'm going with the Chargers! If they lose, no one will care, but if they win, I'm going to tell you all about it next week."

