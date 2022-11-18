Tennessee Titans 27-17 Green Bay Packers: Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry star as Packers suffer sixth loss in seven

Ryan Tannehill tossed two touchdowns, while running back Derrick Henry also threw a touchdown pass to go with a rushing score, as the visiting Tennessee Titans beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 27-17 at Lambeau Field on Thursday night.

Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games, prevailing behind a disciplined defense and an opportunistic attack that thrived through the air, with Tannehill finishing 22-of-27 for 333 yards.

The second of Tannehill's two touchdowns came with the first play of the fourth quarter, stretching Tennessee's lead to 10, while the Titans' defense stepped up down the stretch, forcing two punts and two turnovers on downs over the Packers' final four possessions, ensuring Green Bay (4-7) suffered a sixth loss in seven games.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 39 pass attempts for 227 yards and a pair of scores to Christian Watson, fresh from his three-TD outing in Sunday's overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. It meant that Watson became the first Green Bay rookie with multiple TD catches in consecutive games since Max McGee in 1954.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons during their loss on Thursday night

Tennessee opened the scoring with a touchdown on the game's first possession, the Titans capping a eight-play, 83-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Dontrell Hilliard.

Green Bay responded at the end of the quarter, with Rodgers' first scoring strike to Watson coming on third-and-nine from the Tennessee 14-yard line - though the subsequent extra-point attempt was blocked, ensuring the Titans maintained a slender advantage.

The Titans too missed an extra-point kick following Henry's three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper, which put Tennessee ahead 20-9 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.

Green Bay answered with an eight-yard TD pass from Rodgers to Watson, tacking on a two-point conversion, to trim the deficit to just three points at 20-17.

But, Tennessee zoomed down the field on the ensuing possession, capping a five-play, 63-yard drive with Tannehill's 16-yard touchdown pass to Hooper.

The Green Bay defense, which allowed an average of 140.6 yards on the ground entering the night, held Henry to 87 yards on 28 carries. Tennessee, meanwhile, limited the Packers to 56 rushing yards on 19 carries.