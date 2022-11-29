Deshaun Watson: Cleveland Browns add quarterback to roster ahead of debut against Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson will make his debut for the Cleveland Browns this Sunday after serving an 11 game suspension from the NFL

The Cleveland Browns have officially added Deshaun Watson to their 53-man roster, paving the way for his debut this weekend against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson served an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, with the NFL ruling his behaviour with massage therapists as "egregious" and "predatory." He was also fined $5m and has had to undergo mandatory counselling and treatment.

The end of Watson's league-issued suspension officially arrived on Monday afternoon and his first game back this Sunday will mark exactly 700 days since he last played in a regular-season game - for the Texans on January 3, 2021.

The Browns currently hold a 4-7 record this season and likely need to win all of their remaining six games to stand a chance of making the playoffs in the AFC.

Watson was confirmed as the starting quarterback for their Week 13 visit to Houston by head coach Kevin Stefanski despite the team securing a significant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday behind backup Jacoby Brissett, who has filled in for the first 11 games of the season.

The Texans (1-9-1), meanwhile, have lost six consecutive games and are the only one-win team remaining in the NFL this year. They started backup QB Kyle Allen in their latest loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Deshaun Watson played four seasons with the Houston Texans after being taken with the 12th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the team is "excited" to see him play.

"He's done a nice job with his time away, physically staying sharp, mentally staying sharp," Stefanski said. "I think he'll be ready to roll."

Who do the Browns still have to play this season? Week 13: @ Houston Texans (1-9-1); Week 14: @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-4); Week 15: vs Baltimore Ravens (7-4); Week 16: vs New Orleans Saints (4-8); Week 17: @ Washington Commanders (7-5); Week 18: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7)

Watson has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and other inappropriate sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Over the summer, he agreed to settle 23 of the 24 lawsuits against him. A 25th lawsuit was dropped by the plaintiff when the judge ruled that her petition had to be amended with her name. Two other women filed criminal complaints against Watson but did not sue him. On October 13, another woman filed a lawsuit against Watson, claiming he pressured her into oral sex during a massage session in 2020.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson earlier this year. Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said people haven't been interested in hearing his side of the story.

He still hasn't spoken publicly since his suspension was announced in August, though he is expected to later this week.

Watson has been permitted to participate in all team activities and practices since November 14 in preparation for his return to playing, under terms of the suspension.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Texans via trade back in March, signing a $250m fully guaranteed contract - the richest contract in NFL history.

With Watson added to the Browns roster, in a corresponding move, the team have waived backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

