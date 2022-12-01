Aaron Rodgers: Packers QB 'open' to Jordan Love starting ahead of him once Green Bay out of playoff contention

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he will play this Sunday against the Chicago Bears despite suffering from a rib injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he'd have "an open mind" on stepping aside to let backup Jordan Love play, if and when the team are eliminated from playoff contention.

The Packers are currently a disappointing 4-8 this season, sitting some way off the postseason pace, with the Washington Commanders (7-5) currently holding the seventh and final seed in the NFC with six weeks remaining.

Rodgers has suffered from a series of injuries this season, playing with a fractured thumb and sustaining a rib injury in last Sunday's defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, though ahead of Green Bay's Week 13 clash with the Chicago Bears the 39-year-old QB said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, "I plan on playing this week".

With Love having performed credibly in relief of Rodgers in the 40-33 loss to Philadelphia - going 6-of-9 for 113 yards, including a 63-yard TD to Christian Watson - there has been growing speculation that, with the Packers on the brink of elimination from playoff contention, Rodgers could hand over the reins to the third-year QB.

Highlights of the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 12 of the NFL season.

Addressing that possibility, the two-time reigning league MVP told reporters: "I'd love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business and there's a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount and they might want to see some younger guys play.

"Hopefully we don't have to have that conversation. But if that conversation comes up, I'll approach that with an open mind and without any bitterness or resentment."

Rodgers has not said whether he plans to play in 2023, but he is due a guaranteed $59.5 million as part of a four-year contract extension signed with Green Bay in the offseason.

But when asked if Love playing would help make sure he's fully healthy for next season, Rodgers hinted at the possibility that he or the team could be in a different spot come 2023.

"I mean, that's an assumption that this place won't look any different next year," Rodgers answered. "Again, that's part of the conversation."

The 24-year-old Love was taken with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 Draft but has so far made just one NFL start, facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Nine of the 2021 season when Rodgers sat out due to returning a positive Covid-19 test.

In nine NFL games overall, including three brief appearances this year, Love has completed 60 per cent of his passes for 597 yards and three touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Rodgers has connected on 64.8 per cent of his passes this season, for 2,682 yards and 21 touchdowns, with nine interceptions - his highest interception total in 12 years and four off his career high.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he appreciates the way Rodgers wants to keep playing through pain this season.

"It just speaks to how competitive he is, how much he's invested into this game, this team, regardless of circumstances," LaFleur said.

"And that's what we kind of talk about our team all the time is competitive greatness, being your best when your best is required regardless of the circumstance. And that's one thing you can always expect from him."

