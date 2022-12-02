Kyler Murray: Adrian Peterson denies 'beef' with the Arizona Cardinals quarterback after criticism of his former team-mate

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals sit 4-8 through 12 weeks of a disappointing 2022 season

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has denied he has any "beef" with former team-mate Kyler Murray following comments in which he suggested the Arizona Cardinals quarterback only cared about himself.

Peterson had said on his 'All Things Covered' podcast on Wednesday, that "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray."

Murray then responded in a Twitter post, saying: "This isn't true... if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow."

Peterson and Murray were team-mates in Arizona over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, before the former signed with the Vikings in March 2021.

Patrick Peterson played 10 seasons in Arizona before being traded to the Vikings in 2021

Peterson says he has reached out to Murray following his critical comments but has not yet heard back from the Cardinals QB.

"I don't have any beef with Kyler Murray," Peterson clarified on Thursday. "What I meant by my comment was when you're a franchise quarterback you have to carry yourself a certain way.

"So if you're having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think feeds off to your teammates?

"That's what I meant about Kyler. He cares about himself because he's not putting the team first. When you make a bad throw, and you come off to the sideline, you're dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels?

"If our starting quarterback don't have any energy, no fire that we can win this game, how can we? That's what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler.

"I didn't mean any disrespect, in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that can help him be a better football player in the long run."

Peterson added: "I do look forward to talking to him because I see a ton of talent in him. And those mannerisms are alarming.

"I'm just saying something that most people may be afraid to tell him. It's no secret. Everybody sees it. You see it every time they're on television.

"You see Kyler Murray pouting, cursing out the head coach, calling out the offensive scheme. I didn't say that. He did."

Murray was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021, taking the Cardinals to the playoffs last season.

But he and the team have struggled this year. Murray has thrown for 2,359 yards through 10 games (missing two to injury), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions - and adding 415 yards and three scores on the ground.

The Cardinals are 4-8 on the season, on the precipice of being eliminated from playoff contention. They are currently on their bye week.

