New Orleans Saints 16-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady throws two TD passes inside final three minutes in stunning comeback win

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes inside the final three minutes to stun the New Orleans Saints as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured a sensational 17-16 comeback win on Monday Night Football.

Story of the Game

The Bucs had been held scoreless since taking the lead with a field goal on their opening drive. Trailing 16-3 with little more than five minutes left, Brady - who completed 36 of 54 passes for 281 yards on the night - first tossed a TD to Cade Otton from down near the goal line, with three minutes to go, to cap a 10-play, 91-yard drive.

The Saints swiftly punted the ball back to the Bucs with two minutes and 29 seconds still on the clock after going three-and-out on offense and, starting from his own 37-yard line, Brady engineered an NFL-record 44th comeback victory in the fourth quarter or overtime, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning.

Tom Brady celebrates after engineering Tampa Bay's incredible turnaround to beat the Saints on Monday night

Facing third-and-goal from the New Orleans six-yard line with eight seconds to go, Brady found running back Rachaad White for the game-winning score to see the Bucs (6-6) strengthened their grasp on top spot in the NFC South.

The Saints (4-9), who had led 10-3 at half-time, and 16-3 entering the game's final minutes, drop further back from playoff contention in the NFC, having missed the chance to move level on five wins with Tampa.

On the first possession of the game, Brady had marched the Bucs 72 yards in 16 plays, with a Ryan Succop 21-yard field goal seeing them secure a first-quarter lead as both offenses largely struggled.

After punting on their first two possessions, the Saints drove 80 yards on their third, with quarterback Andy Dalton - who went 20-of-28 passing for 229 yards - tossing a 30-yard touchdown to Taysom Hill, giving New Orleans a 7-3 advantage.

That became 10-3 by the half after a Brady interception helped set up a Will Lutz 38-yard field goal just before the break.

Midway through the third quarter, further sloppy work from Tampa Bay saw the Saints extend that lead. White fumbled the football, with Carl Granderson recovering for New Orleans, who then tacked on another three points courtesy of Lutz's right book.

A third Lutz field goal with eight minutes to play made the score 16-3 and had the Saints seemingly headed for a crucial victory, until Brady intervened with his last-gasp heroics to see Tampa Bay sweep New Orleans in their two-match series this season.

Stats leaders

Saints

Passing: Andy Dalton, 20/28, 229 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Alvin Kamara, 12 carries, 26 yards

Receiving: Rashid Shaheed, four catches, 75 yards

Chris Olave, four catches, 65 yards

Buccaneers

Passing: Tom Brady, 36/54, 281 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Leonard Fournette, 10 carries, 49 yards

Rachaad White, nine carries, 28 yards

Receiving: Chris Godwin, eight catches, 63 yards

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Saints 0-3 Buccaneers Ryan Succop 21-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Saints 7-3 Buccaneers Andy Dalton 30-yard TD pass to Taysom Hill (extra point) Saints 10-3 Buccaneers Wil Lutz 38-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Saints 13-3 Buccaneers Wil Lutz 21-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Saints 16-3 Buccaneers Wil Lutz 29-yard field goal Saints 16-10 Buccaneers Tom Brady one-yard TD pass to Cade Otton (extra point) Saints 16-17 Buccaneers Tom Brady six-yard TD pass to Rachaad White (extra point)

What's next?

Week 14 in the NFL kicks off with Thursday Night Football, as the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) look to add to their three-game win streak with a visit to the struggling Los Angeles Rams (3-9). Watch it live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday morning.

As for the Buccaneers, they are next in action at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 9.25pm, while Saints have a bye week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons in another divisional clash in Week 15.

