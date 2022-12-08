LISTEN: Kirsten Watson on how she won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams

On the latest Her Huddle podcast, NFL presenter and sideline reporter Kirsten Watson talks to Hannah Wilkes about the many strings to her bow as a broadcaster and how she came to win a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams!

Watson began her career from behind the camera, as a production assistant on the NFL's features team before she joined NFL International, seeing her travel the world, including to the UK.

She now has a job as the in-stadium host and reporter for the Rams, while she also hosts Channel 5's Monday Night Football coverage and covers Major League Baseball with the LA Dodgers.

Watson joined the Rams just in time to revel in their Super Bowl win in the 2021 season, even earning herself a ring to commemorate the triumph.

Reflecting on the success on Her Huddle - the latest episode available below - Watson said: "It was incredible to watch the guys have this moment - to take it in, the celebrations and see how much fun they were having.

"But for me, as someone who was just a part of the team, to be in this moment, the organisation did a really good job of making you feel a part of the collective.

"On our rings, it says 'we, not me', which was the slogan that the team lived by.

"It shows that, as an individual, we can't achieve this. But as a team, we can do things that are bigger than we might have ever dreamed of."

On the show, Watson, a woman of colour, reflected on her position as a role model for younger women and those from a minority background.

"All of us women are in this together," she said. "We all have experienced hardship in this space, we all have experienced joy in this space - and there's something about knowing you're not alone.

"To know that I can be someone who, when young women turn on the TV, they look and can go, 'Wow, she looks like me… I can do that one day.' It's the most rewarding feeling in the world."

