Kyler Murray suffers knee injury as Arizona Cardinals lose 27-13 to New England Patriots on Monday night

The Arizona Cardinals lost their star quarterback Kyler Murray to a potentially serious knee injury as they suffered a 27-13 defeat at home to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Story of the game

Murray was carted off the field after suffering the injury on just the third play from scrimmage, falling awkwardly on a non-contact play when scrambling for a three-yard run.

Murray was replaced by veteran backup Colt McCoy, who completed 27 of 40 passes for 246 yards and an interception in the defeat that drops Arizona to 4-9 on the season and all but out of playoff contention in the NFC.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones went 24 of 35, passing for 235 yards, also with one interception, as New England (7-6) got back to winning ways following back-to-back defeats, nudging themselves above the Los Angeles Chargers and into the seventh and final spot in the AFC seedings with four games to go.

The Patriots had trailed 13-10 at half-time, but tied the game at 13 apiece early in the third quarter after a 23-yard Nick Folk field goal, before linebacker Raekwon McMillan produced the game-changing play.

Kyle Dugger forced a fumble of Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, with McMillan scooping up the loose football and returning it 23 yards for his first career touchdown and a 20-13 Patriots lead.

New England stretched their advantage to 27-13 early in the fourth quarter on the back of a three-yard scoring run by Pierre Strong Jr. and the visitors then leaned on their defense to complete the much-needed win.

Stats leaders

Patriots

Passing: Mac Jones, 24/35, 235 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Pierre Strong Jr., five carries, 70 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Hunter Henry, three catches, 70 yards

Cardinals

Passing: Colt McCoy, 27/40, 246 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: James Conner, 15 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: DeAndre Hopkins, seven catches, 79 yards

What's next?

Week 15 in the NFL kicks off with Thursday Night Football and a huge NFC West rivalry clash as the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) host the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) in a key matchup that may determine the winner of the division. Watch it live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday morning.

As for the Patriots, they next visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), while the Cardinals travel to the Denver Broncos (3-10), with both games kicking off at 9.05pm on Sunday.

