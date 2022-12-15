Odell Beckham Jr: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells fans 'stand by' on decision over possible signing of free agent receiver

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been pursuing the signature of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has told fans to "stand by" over the possible signing of free agent Odell Beckham Jr., adding that "this thing could break."

Beckham enjoyed a multi-day visit with the Cowboys earlier this month, but came away from Dallas - as well as visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills - without a contract due to reported concerns over his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered for the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February.

Jones said as recently as Tuesday, in an interview with a local Dallas radio station, that Beckham "isn't ready to play right now", and the team seemingly had moved on from their pursuit of the receiver when securing the signing of former Indianapolis Colts wideout TY Hilton on Tuesday.

But Jones has since suggested the Cowboys could still yet secure a deal for 30-year-old Beckham, albeit adding that it would have to be done "sooner rather than later."

Odell Beckham Jr injured his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February

"I don't want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said at the latest NFL owners meeting this week. "This thing could break.

"Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays. And so I hope we advance here, where a handful of great plays could be the difference in a world championship."

The Cowboys are 10-3 this year, currently occupying the No. 5 seed and a wild card spot in the NFC playoff picture with four games of the regular season to go.

They can clinch a postseason place as early as this Sunday with a victory at the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), while they could also still claim the NFC East division title, with a matchup against current leaders Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) to come on Christmas Eve.

Last year, Beckham agreed to terms with the Rams on November 11 after engineering his release from the Cleveland Browns. During their run to the Super Bowl title, he had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs before suffering the torn ACL injury during the Super Bowl itself.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham has 531 career catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 games with the Giants (2014-18), Browns (2019-21) and Rams (2021) over his eight-year NFL career since being taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Beckham had a record-breaking start to life in the league, with three straight 1,300-yard seasons to begin his career and in his rookie year, he announced himself on the world stage with an incredible one-handed touchdown catch for the Giants, against Dallas.

As part of his visit with the Cowboys earlier this month, Beckham took in a Dallas Mavericks NBA game with linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, using Jones' courtside seats. Asked at half-time of the game what the Cowboys' chances of signing him were, Beckham told ESPN's Tim MacMahon with a big smile: "It's a good possibility."

