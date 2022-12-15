San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks: Brock Purdy 'questionable' for Thursday night clash with rib/oblique injury

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has impressed in the team's last two wins but he could miss Thursday night's clash against the Seattle Seahawks to injury

The San Francisco 49ers have listed their rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy as 'questionable' to play in their key NFC West divisional clash at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Purdy sustained rib and oblique injuries in his first career start on Sunday when beating Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7.

It followed on from an impressive showing by Purdy on his NFL debut the week before, coming in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17.

Taken with the very last pick of this year's NFL Draft - an honour that sees the player taken labelled 'Mr Irrelevant' - Purdy's play has been eye-catching. He has completed 67.2 per cent of his passes for 461 yards and a 4-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, with an additional rushing score.

The 22-year-old was a limited participant in practice all week due to his injuries, and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he expects his staff will have a better understanding of whether Purdy can play on game day itself.

Purdy said this week that he was dealing with some pain but it wasn't "excruciating".

"I feel like this is part of the game," he told reporters. "A lot of the guys have said, 'welcome to the NFL' in terms of you get banged up a little bit, you have to be ready to roll in four days."

He added: "I haven't been out to practice or tried throwing the football or anything yet... so it's been how I feel walking around or trying to do movements in the pool.

"I can still jog and run and that kind of stuff but I haven't tried playing football yet."

If Purdy can't play, San Francisco has well-travelled veteran Josh Johnson listed to go as their primary backup.

The 49ers will also be without star receiver Deebo Samuel after he went down with a sprained left ankle and a sprained MCL in his knee during the win over the Bucs, in what was initially feared could be a season-ending injury. The team have since released a statement saying he is "expected to return at some point during the regular season."

Seahawks welcome rookie RB Walker from injury

The NFC West-leading 49ers (9-4), who have won six games in a row, can clinch the NFC West division title with a victory on Thursday night against the second-placed Seahawks (7-6).

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said: "These guys happen to be in first place in our division and they're playing great.

"If you're going to have a good year, you have to win games like this. You have to find your way through the great challenges.

"They've got a great run going. They have some guys banged up, and they've really been able to maintain their level of play.

"This is just a really good team. This is what it takes. It's a great matchup."

Seattle, who have lost three of their last four, are boosted by the return of running back Kenneth Walker III from injury for the contest.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has impressed in his rookie season and is likely to return to action on Thursday night

The 22-year-old has shone for the Seahawks in his rookie season, rushing for 649 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts), but he missed their 30-24 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with an ankle injury.

He doesn't carry an injury designation heading into the game against the Niners, signalling his potential return to action, albeit Carroll wouldn't completely confirm his return when speaking with reporters on Wednesday - though he did say he had "finished the week doing well" in practice.

"He did really well," Carroll said. "I was really pleased, and he looked really quick out here."

