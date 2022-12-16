San Francisco 49ers 21-13 Seattle Seahawks: Brock Purdy throws two TDs as 49ers clinch NFC West division title on Thursday night

George Kittle celebrates with his team-mates after one of his two touchdown catches on the night

Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to George Kittle as the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West division title with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

It was the seventh-straight win for the 49ers (10-4), seeing them take a three-game lead over the Seahawks (7-7) with three regular season games to play. The victory was crucial as it saw San Francisco sweep Seattle in their two-game series, giving them the tie-break clincher should the teams finish the season tied with the same record.

Rookie quarterback Purdy, who had been listed as 'questionable' with rib and oblique injuries in the lead up to the game, impressed again in only his second NFL start (and first on the road). The 22-year-old completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards and those two scoring strikes to star tight end Kittle, who had four grabs for 93 yards.

Christian McCaffrey also had another superb outing, rushing 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown, while adding 30 yards receiving on six catches.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER 49ers 7-0 Seahawks Brock Purdy 28-yard TD pass to George Kittle (extra point) SECOND QUARTER 49ers 7-3 Seahawks Jason Myers 38-yard field goal 49ers 14-3 Seahawks Christian McCaffrey one-yard rushing TD (extra point) THIRD QUARTER 49ers 21-3 Seahawks Brock Purdy 54-yard TD pass to George Kittle (extra point) 49ers 21-6 Seahawks Jason Myers 51-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER 49ers 21-13 Seahawks Geno Smith 10-yard TD pass to Noah Fant (extra point)

Purdy completed all nine of his pass attempts in the opening quarter as the 49ers took a 7-0 lead courtesy of a 28-yard TD toss to Kittle after the QB tricked the Seattle defense by faking to his left and right before finding his tight end over the middle.

Jason Myers kicked a 38-yard field goal to get the Seahawks on the board, but then with less than two minutes left of a cagey first half, Dre Greenlaw forced a fumble from Travis Homer and Charvarius Ward recovered the football to set up McCaffrey's score down near the goal line and give the 49ers a 14-3 half-time lead.

San Francisco got the ball to start the second half and then pretty much put the game to bed as, from the second play from scrimmage, Purdy hit a wide-open Kittle down the left sideline for a massive 54-yard touchdown.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was 31-of-44 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown on the night. Trailing 21-6, he found tight end Noah Fant for a 10-yard touchdown to bring the Seahawks back to within eight of the visitors with three and a half minutes to go, but the Niners were able to run out the remainder of the clock to clinch the division and guarantee a postseason berth.

San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who made a team-high 10 tackles, had a pick-six in the third quarter called back due to a Nick Bosa roughing-the-passer penalty.

Stats leaders

49ers

Passing: Brock Purdy, 17/26, 217 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Christian McCaffrey, 26 carries, 108 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: George Kittle, four catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs

Seahawks

Passing: Geno Smith, 31/44, 238 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Kenneth Walker, 12 carries, 47 yards

Receiving: Tyler Lockett, seven catches, 68 yards

DK Metcalf, seven catches, 55 yards

What's next?

