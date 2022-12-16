NFL Week 15 Predictions: Colts @ Vikings, Ravens @ Browns, Dolphins @ Bills, Lions @ Jets, Bengals @ Bucs, Giants @ Commanders

NFL Predictions - Week 15

Sky Sports is showing a massive SIX live NFL games over the weekend, with the usual Sunday slate of games last up following Saturday's triple-header... but which teams are in action, and who are Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold backing to triumph?

Neil and Jeff were back to make their Week 15 predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to the weekend's live action on Sky Sports NFL.

Click on the link below to listen to this week's podcast and read on below to see their Week 15 game picks...

Detroit Lions (6-7) @ New York Jets (7-6)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

NEIL PICKS: Jets

"This should be a really good game. It's not two leading teams in the NFL, not even leading teams in their respective divisions, but they both are desperate to have this game.

"The Jets have lost four of their last six and so the shine has come off them a little bit, just dropping out of the playoff seedings in the AFC. They need a win to stay in the mix.

"This almost feels like a playoff game already. I'm going to take the Jets at home."

JEFF PICKS: Lions

"I'm leaning towards the Lions in this one.

"This Detroit offense can score and, while I don't expect them to score on this Jets defense like they have the last few weeks, I think they can get a couple of touchdowns.

"The Detroit defense gives up 400-odd yards every game, but this is a Jets offense that is beaten up right now."

Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

NEIL PICKS: Bengals

"The Bengals are looking in good shape at the right time - they've won five straight, and I'm backing them to make that six.

"I just don't think the Bucs have the firepower to keep up. They've had nine games in a row where they've scored 22 points or fewer, and have failed to do so in 12 of their 13 games in total.

"They just seem low at the moment, in terms of their morale and belief, they can't seem to ride out moments of adversity."

JEFF PICKS: Bengals

"We talk about teams getting hot down the stretch, and Cincinnati, for me, are a team to watch out for.

"This team, I think, will win the AFC North division and is in position to make a strong run towards getting back to the Super Bowl.

Are Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in danger of missing out in the playoffs?

"The Bucs, meanwhile, to me, look old and slow - and not just Tom Brady, the whole football team. They are not the Bucs from a year or two ago, certainly."

New York Giants (7-5-1) @ Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: Commanders

"These two are both in the NFC playoff picture, pretty much courtesy of the tie they had a couple of weeks ago.

"I think the Giants are finding their level, reverting back to what we expected before the season, so I'm picking Washington to win this game.

"But I think both of these teams need to look out for Detroit on the tails in the postseason race."

JEFF PICKS: Commanders

"I agree. The Commanders are an ascending team, while I'm starting to see a little bit of, I won't call it panic, but concern in head coach Brian Daboll's eyes when he's speaking to the press. You can sense his frustration.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has done a great job with his team to have them fighting for the playoffs with four games to go

"And how about the job Rob Rivera is doing with the Commanders? I would never have said this team had a winning record... I would have thought they were a couple of games below .500.

"This team has struggled with injuries and all kinds of other things and yet he has found a way to get them in the playoff hunt here in late December. That's a tremendous credit to coach Rivera."

