Los Angeles Rams 12-24 Green Bay Packers: AJ Dillon scores two TDs in routine Packers win to keep their faint playoff hopes alive

AJ Dillon ran in two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers earned a routine 24-12 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football at a frigid Lambeau Field.

Story of the game

Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, as Green Bay (6-8) won a second straight game following a 1-7 mid-season slump.

Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for 28 carries for 126 yards, with the devastating backfield duo also adding 71 receiving yards and Jones snagging Rodgers' TD pass.

Baker Mayfield, who rallied the Rams (4-10) to a last-minute victory in the team's most recent outing and on his debut - just two days after signing for the squad - had no such magic in his first start for Los Angeles. He went 12 of 21 for 111 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

With the Packers edging a sloppy first half 10-6, the hosts then broke open the game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.

Firstly Dillon plunged in from a yard out while, following a three-and-out by Los Angeles, Green Bay needed only six plays to find the end zone again, this time on a seven-yard scoring strike from Rodgers to Jones.

The Rams answered back just over two minutes later with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Tyler Higbee. However, Matt Gay missed the extra point, keeping the margin at 24-12 - and that's how it stayed.

The teams exchanged fourth-quarter turnovers. Mayfield had his arm hit on a throw that was intercepted by Rasul Douglas. Two plays later, Jones fumbled and Jalen Ramsey recovered for Los Angeles.

Stats leaders

Rams

Passing: Baker Mayfield, 12/21, 111 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Cam Akers, 12 carries, 65 yards

Receiving: Tyler Higbee, four catches, 27 yards, 1 TD

Packers

Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 22/30, 229 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Aaron Jones, 17 carries, 90 yards (& one receiving TD)

AJ Dillon, 11 carries, 36 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Romeo Doubs, five catches, 55 yards

What's next?

Week 16 in the NFL kicks off with a huge Thursday Night Football clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) and New York Jets (7-7) at MetLife Stadium, with the loser almost certainly eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. Watch it live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Packers and Rams, meanwhile, are both next in action on Christmas Day - live on Sky Sports NFL - as Green Bay first visit the Miami Dolphins (8-6) from 6pm, while LA host the Denver Broncos (4-10) at 9.30pm on Sunday night.

