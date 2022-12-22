Zach Wilson: Jets QB to start versus Jaguars on Thursday night in key clash for playoff spots

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will again start for the New York Jets on Thursday night

Zach Wilson will again be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a crunch Thursday night matchup - live on Sky Sports - with massive playoff implications.

Wilson, the second overall pick out of the 2021 NFL Draft, has endured a difficult second season in New York and was benched for backup Mike White before he then suffered a rib injury in the Week 14 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, resulting in Wilson's return to the lineup for Sunday's 20-17 home loss to the Detroit Lions.

Wilson completed 18 of 35 passes in the contest, for 317 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw a costly third-quarter interception and missed on several seemingly easy completions.

Highlights of the Detroit Lions' clash with the New York Jets in Week 15 of the NFL

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who made the move to bench Wilson mid-season, confirmed earlier this week that White remains out to injury, while he also blamed the "instant-coffee world" for the demands being placed on Wilson so early into his NFL career.

"The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback," Saleh told reporters. "But the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we're in just doesn't want to give people time.

"So, we look at him and he's just nit-picked with a fine-tooth comb."

Wilson's benching came after a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots in which the second-year QB had his worst performance of the season, completing 9 of 22 passes for just 77 yards.

He also came in for criticism for his one-word answer of "no" to reporters when asked after the game if he thought he had let the Jets' defense down, though he has since apologised to his team-mates for his actions.

Saleh said at the time of Wilson's benching that it "is not a nail in the coffin" with regards to his future with the team and that "Zach's career here is not over."

He doubled down on that this week, the head coach adding: "No-one's going to give up on someone just because it feels like if it doesn't show up in Year One or Year Two.

"Zach is growing. He's growing with this team, he's growing with all of us."

Baldinger: Wilson is way too frenetic

Saleh also praised Wilson's performance in the team's latest loss to the Lions on Sunday, saying the 23-year-old took "a big step" despite the uneven nature of his display.

Wilson's second TD toss of the game to tight end CJ Uzomah gave the Jets a 17-13 lead with under five minutes left in the game, but they'd end up on a 51-yard touchdown reception by Brock Wright on a fourth-and-one play inside the final two minutes.

"I'm really pumped for him because, in his past, when he hit a speed bump in a game, he kind of derails," Saleh said. "But I thought he did a really good job of getting back on the rails and swinging back up in the fourth quarter to lead a touchdown drive."

Former offensive lineman and NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger wasn't convinced by what he saw of Wilson, however, telling Sky Sports: "I just feel he is way too frenetic right now.

"He made a couple of splash plays the other day - we'll give him credit - and he has a big arm, but the reason why they went with Mike White is he can make the plays from the pocket that you have to make, he gets the ball out of his hands and accurately throws the ball. He just can't stay healthy right now, otherwise he would be in there.

"Wilson has a chance, with a huge game against Jacksonville on Thursday night. It's a big opportunity to try and turn his season around. They're going to have to win out, probably, in order to qualify for the playoffs."

A third-straight defeat dropped the Jets to 7-7 on the season and leaves them on the outside looking of the AFC playoff picture with three games. The Miami Dolphins (8-6) currently lay claim to the seventh seed and final wild card spot in the conference.

Koyack: We've seen 'generational' Jags QB Lawrence 'grow'

But, also vying for a postseason berth - and still in with a chance of winning the AFC South division title - are the Jaguars (6-8), making Thursday night's matchup all the more important for both teams.

The Jaguars have clawed their way into contention by winning two straight and three of their last four, the latest being a dramatic 40-34 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 of the NFL

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson isn't getting carried away just yet, though, telling reporters this week: "I'm not thinking past Thursday, quite honestly. We've got a good football team that we're going up against.

"Anything's possible. I understand that. We've still got a big road ahead. But if we continue to improve on what we've done here in the last month of the season, then I think it's possible."

Trevor Lawrence, who was taken with the first overall pick in the same draft as Wilson - one pick ahead of the Jets QB - has been a key component of the team's recent success, throwing a career-high four touchdown passes, along with 318 yards (and one interception), against Dallas. Thirteen of his 24 TD passes this season have come in Jacksonville's last five games.

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down the growth of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence into his second season in the NFL

Former Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack has been impressed by what he's seen. "Coming out of college, even high school, Lawrence was always heralded as this generational talent," he told Sky Sports.

"Last year, people started to question that. But this year, we've seen him grow. In these last few games, we've seen players, his supporting cast, step up and really support him.

"That makes it a lot easier as a quarterback to go out there and do your job - and do it with confidence."

Lawrence now gets the chance to get one over his fellow 2021 Draft alumnus, Wilson, on Thursday night in the second ever meeting between the top two overall picks.

It was Wilson who got the better of things in their first encounter in on Boxing Day last season as the Jets hung on for a 26-21 victory.

Watch Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday morning.