NFL Week 17 games live on Sky Sports: Dolphins @ Patriots, Vikings @ Packers, Steelers @ Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones meet as the Miami Dolphins visit the New England Patriots live on Sky Sports this Sunday

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins face off in Foxborough in a key AFC East divisional matchup with huge playoff implications as part of the live NFL triple-header on Sky Sports on New Year's Day.

With the announcement of the Week 17 game picks live on Sky Sports NFL, the Dolphins (8-7) visit the Patriots knowing that a win will guarantee a postseason berth - the only problem being, they've lost their last four in a row prior to Sunday's meeting. As for the Patriots (7-8), nothing other than a victory will do if they're to keep their playoff ambitions alive, though they too have hit a rough patch of form with four defeats in five. Kick-off for this crunch clash is at 6pm.

Following on from the action at Gillette Stadium, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (7-8) are also desperately clinging on to their playoff dreams and need a win against their divisional rivals, and NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) when they host Kirk Cousins and co at a frigid Lambeau Field from 9.25pm.

Rounding off the Sunday night entertainment, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America for yet another huge divisional rivalry matchup on Sunday Night Football, this one involving the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8). The hosts are looking to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals and push them all the way for the AFC North crown, while the visiting Steelers must win to hang on to their hopes of clinching a wild card spot. This one gets under way at 1.20am, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Elsewhere, the Week 17 action gets under way with the final Thursday Night Football of the season, as the Tennessee Titans (7-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (11-4). Both are still in with a chance of winning their respective divisions, despite the Titans having lost five straight coming into the contest - watch it live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.

And finally, to close out the penultimate week of the 2022 regular season, Monday Night Football sees Josh Allen and the AFC's current top dogs, the Buffalo Bills (12-3), travel into Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals (11-4), with the No 1 seed (and with it a first-round bye and home advantage through the playoffs) still very much up for grabs. Watch all of the action on Sky Sports NFL from 1.30am, Tuesday.

