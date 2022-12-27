Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announces NFL retirement

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt has announced his decision to retire at the end of the current NFL season.

Posting to Twitter on Tuesday, Watt confirmed Sunday's game in Arizona - a 19-16 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - was the first his son had ever attended and will be the last home game of his career.

"Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt said. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honour and a pleasure."

A three-time NFL defensive player of the year, Watt is widely expected to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He was the Texans' first-round draft pick in 2011, a five-time first-team All-Pro and twice led the league in sacks.

In 2017 he received the Walter Payton Man of the Year award - an honour given in recognition of a player's community work - after he spearheaded a fundraising campaign that raised over $40m in aid of those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

NFL, family and players pay tribute

