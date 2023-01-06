NFL Week 18 games live on Sky Sports: Patriots @ Bills, Giants @ Eagles, Lions @ Packers on Sunday night, plus Saturday double-header

Playoff places are on the line as the NFL regular season concludes live on Sky Sports this weekend

The New England Patriots need to win to ensure a playoff place in the AFC as they travel to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, one of the Week 18 games to be shown live on Sky Sports.

The game will be the Bills' first following the cardiac arrest suffered by Damar Hamlin on the field during their Monday night game at the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin remains in a critical condition in hospital but is showing "signs of improvement."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Buffalo Bills practiced on Thursday for the first time since team-mate Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals The Buffalo Bills practiced on Thursday for the first time since team-mate Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL has since announced that the postponed Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed or replayed, meaning that both teams - already assured of their playoff places - will have their seedings determined based on win percentage.

NFL Week 18 games live on Sky Sports NFL on Saturday night Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, 9.30pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event NFL Sunday New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event NFL RedZone Week 18 Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports Mix Sunday Night Football Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Following the action in Buffalo (kick-off, 6pm), we head to Philadelphia for the Eagles' season-ender against the New York Giants (kick-off, 9.25pm). The home side need to win to wrap up the No 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-advantage through the playoffs. The Giants, meanwhile, are already assured of the No 6 seed in the NFC.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles clinch the No 1 seed in the NFC with a victory at home over the New York Giants?

Should the Eagles lose a third straight, then it opens the door for the San Francisco 49ers to claim the top seed in the conference, or the Dallas Cowboys, who would also pinch the NFC East division from the Eagles with a win and a Philadelphia loss.

As well as the live action over on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event, you can keep up-to-date with the events in all of the other games via NFL RedZone on Sky Sports Mix (from 6pm) as playoff places are won and lost on the final day of the regular season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the Green Bay Packers' four-game winning streak, which set up a potential winner-takes-all game against the Detroit Lions A look at the Green Bay Packers' four-game winning streak, which set up a potential winner-takes-all game against the Detroit Lions

Rounding off the Sunday evening triple-header, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and a massive game at Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions (kick-off, 1.20am, Monday). The Packers clinch a playoff spot with a win, while a Lions victory would see them claim the last remaining wild card place in the NFC, provided the Seattle Seahawks lose their earlier game to the Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to Sunday, there's also a bonus Saturday night double-header of NFL action, with the Kanas City Chiefs travelling to the Las Vegas Raiders (kick-off, 9.30pm), the visitors hoping to secure the No 1 seed in the AFC with a victory.

Can quarterback Trevor Lawrence steer the Jacksonville Jaguars to the playoffs with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night?

Following on from events in Vegas, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans (kick-off, 1.15am, Sunday) in a 'winner takes all' clash for the AFC South division title. The Jaguars are the form horse, having won five of their last six, while the Titans are winless over the same stretch.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!