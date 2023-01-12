Super Bowl Challenge: Sign up to play and pick who you think will emerge victorious in Super Bowl LVII from playoff field

Will Patrick Mahomes and the No 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII? Or are the Buffalo Bills this year's team of destiny? Can the San Francisco 49ers continue their winning run all the way to Arizona? Or could Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mount a surprise challenge?

As the NFL playoffs get underway this weekend, have your say on who you think will wind up holding aloft the Vince Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium on Sunday February 12 by playing the Super Bowl Challenge...

Click on the video above to find out more about the game, and register to play by clicking here.

You can predict your winners from every round of the playoffs, with two points awarded for each correct pick you make, with bonus multiplier points added for correct predictions made for subsequent rounds - for example, a divisional round winner predicted before the start of the playoffs earns four points, a conference winner earns eight and Super Bowl winner 16.

At the end of each week, you can alter your predictions for the remaining games in the playoffs.

Sign up, challenge your friends and family, join a private league, or just compete against other NFL fans up and down the country. Register to play by clicking here.

When can you watch the NFL playoffs on Sky Sports?

*All games to be shown live on Sky Sports NFL (timings listed in UK time)

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14

NFC: Seattle Seahawks (No 7 seed) @ San Francisco 49ers (No 2) - Kick-off, 9.30pm

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers (No 5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (No 4) - KO, 1.15am

Sunday, January 15

AFC: Miami Dolphins (No 7) @ Buffalo Bills (No 2) - KO, 6pm

NFC: New York Giants (No 6) @ Minnesota Vikings (No 3) - KO, 9.30pm

AFC: Baltimore Ravens (No 6) @ Cincinnati Bengals (No 3) - KO, 1.15am

Monday, January 16

NFC: Dallas Cowboys (No 5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No 4) - KO, 1.15am

First-round byes

AFC: Kansas City Chiefs (No 1)

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles (No 1)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21 - Kick-offs at 9.30pm and 1.15am

Sunday, January 22 - Kick-offs at 8pm and 11.30pm

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 29 - Kick-offs at 8.05pm and 11.30pm

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, February 12 - Kick-off 11.30pm - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

