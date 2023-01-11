Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital to continue cardiac arrest rehabilitation at home

Damar Hamlin will continue his recovery from a cardiac arrest at home and with the Buffalo Bills

Damar Hamlin has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery from a cardiac arrest at home, the Buffalo Bills have announced.

Hamlin collapsed on the pitch during the Bills' match against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

In a statement, the Buffalo Bills said: "Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, NY.

"Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

Jamie Nadler MD, critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, and the care team lead for Hamlin said: "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills."

The 24-year-old collapsed in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals clash following a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins and required treatment, including CPR, for 10 minutes, before being taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was intubated and declared in critical condition.

He showed significant signs of improvement on January 5, having opened his eyes and been able to grip the hands of loved ones.

Hamlin has since been communicating with team-mates over FaceTime and has been posting on social media from his hospital bed.

On Monday, he was moved from the University of Cincinnati hospital to the Buffalo Medical Centre, and was cleared to return home on January 11.

Damar Hamlin timeline of events: